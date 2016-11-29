Celebrate 1st Weekend Of Xmas Month With Chocolate Chip Peanut Butter Salted Caramel Muffins

What comes to your mind when I say ‘Christmas’? As far as I am concerned, I can ONLY think of chocolates, cranberries, and raisins – hanging on the Xmas tree, hidden as surprise presents under my pillow and even inside the socks!

Today, allow me to put these flavours into your mouth. The first Christmas weekend is here and I am so excited to have begun experimenting with desserts already.

Here’s my ‘Christmas Chocolate Chip Peanut Butter Salted Caramel Muffins’ recipe. *I swear the taste will last longer than the name*

Mix the white chocolate and cranberries in two separate big bowls and stir gently. Gently, I repeat. Psst! It isn’t easy to keep calm when you Xmas is around, right?

Now, divide the two mixtures among the 24 muffin cases and bake for 20 minutes or until golden brown and risen. Remove the muffins to a wire rack and eat warm.

Ingredients

Muffins:

Flour – 175gm

Cocoa powder – 75gm

Baking powder – 2tsp

Coffee – ½ tsp

Choco Chips – handful

Eggs – 2 nos

Butter – 125gm

Brown sugar – 100gm

Castor sugar – 75 gm

Milk – 180 ml

Salt – pinch

Peanut Butter Filling:

Peanut butter – 4tblsp

Butter – 2tsp

Whipping cream – 4 tblsp

Icing sugar – 4tsp

Salted Caramel Sauce:

Sugar – 100gm

Butter – 25gm

Whipping cream – 50ml

Sea salt – 1tsp

Method

Muffins:

Preheat oven and sift all dry ingredients and set aside.

Cream butter and add sugars and cream until pale and fluffy. Add eggs one at a time and mix until combined.

Warm milk and add coffee powder, stir until dissolved.

Using a spatula fold the dry ingredients, chocochips and wet ingredients into the cream mixture until combined but don’t over mix.

Peanut butter filling:

Mix all ingredients in a bowl until combined and transfer to a piping bag and set aside.

Assemble

In a lined muffin tray, spoon half way through with the muffin batter, and pipe a dollop of the peanut butter mixture, spoon over some more muffin batter making sure not to over fill the case.

Bake at 180 ° C for 15-16 mins until risen and cracked at the top.

Salted Caramel Sauce:

While the muffins are baking, make the sauce, In a sauce pan add sugar and let it melt until dark brown on low heat.

Add butter and let it sizzle, add cream and let it boil and bubble. Once done take off heat add salt and leave to cool for atleast 1 hour. Spoon sauce over muffins when eating.

*Nom Nom*