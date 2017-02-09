Chef Karan Serves New Opportunities To Domestic Violence & Acid Attack Survivors In This Chennai Cafe

Could you ever imagine that a little Swiss Bakery in Chennai that reminds you of home, could be more than just a place to chill?

Higginbotham’s Writer’s Cafe in Chennai, with the signature freshly-baked aroma, has a lot more than just the fragrance in its air. The seven women who work here are burn victims who had once wanted to end their lives.

The restaurant was incepted by M Mahadevan (Founder, Hot Breads). It works closely with the non-profit organization International Foundation for Crime Prevention and Victim Care, which receives the profits earned from the café. Karan Manavalan, the Unit Head, and Chef at the cafe shared the inside fun at the cafe with Indian Women Blog.

Selection Process

The selection process is simple. Our team is recruited by PCVC (Prevention of Crime and Victim Care). The NGO receives the profits from the cafe.

They rehabilitate the victims, and based on their aptitude, they are selected. It is also seen if they fit the kitchen and service industry.

Training Process

We have a one-month training period, where the trainees learn baking, cooking, etiquettes of serving and more. As they progress, the job becomes a rigorous training in itself.

A Victim Story That He Treasures Dearly

Aasma, one of the employees of Writer’s Cafe, is a domestic abuse victim.

The unfortunate occurrence happened when Aasma and her husband had a quarrel, and she had suffered enough. She poured kerosene on her body, unaware of the consequences.

She lit up a matchstick and set herself on fire.

Since the accident, she’s become an even happier person. It was the day of the Vardah storm when many our customers were in the restaurant worried about their families. Aasma came to the rescue and tried to keep them in a light mode, reassuring them that everything was going to be alright.

Awww.

Psychological Guidance

It has been since the beginning established, that our team gets counseled every now and then. Sharda, our bookstore caretaker, checks up on the entire team and makes sure they have a healthy and balanced life.

Since not all of them are victims, and some are accident survivors too, the counseling sessions are altered as per their needs.

A Before-After Story He’s Proud Of

Komala is a B. Comm. Graduate. She’s been quiet and disturbed most of the time. When our Swiss chef taught her this dessert, she slowly became a pro. Gradually, the blank face began to smile that now remains on her face.

Today, she experiments a lot and tries hard to make the bakery section more tasty than ever.

The team at Writer’s Cafe have never seen a dull day. Every morning is full of inspirations, smiles, of course, the aroma of the food and the most important ingredient: the love of the customers.

Best Customer Review

So, we ask our customers to scribble on the tissues, and we hang their comments. There was a customer who wrote, “This is going to be the place where I will become a writer, and one day, your bookshelf will have a book written by me.”

The World Without Violence

It’s funny how we keep finding the answers, but forget that it’s the root that should be tackled, first. Our education system needs to be more open-minded. In a lot of ways, the fundamentals need to change.

Absolutely, imagine an education system, where at the very beginning, children are taught how to respect the other gender, and one another’s choices.

Can we really risk expecting people to automatically “understand” the ethical things to do? Thankfully, there are people doing their bit. Thank you, Writer’s Cafe.