Comedian Ali Wong Is All Set To Release Her Upcoming Book In 2018

This woman is famous for her Netflix comedy special “Baby Cobra.” Well yeah, she’s making the world laugh on the internet, and she’s decided to take the book space, too!

Ali Wong is all set to publish her first book, that is basically a collection of letters to her one-year-old daughter. The book is set to be released in 2018.

Ali has always been about breaking stereotypes when it comes to gender equality, body shaming, and more.

“If I ever do a nude scene, I want to be in shape just enough so nobody calls me “courageous” for doing it.”

“I wear the kind of bra where if you put it on the floor, the floor would have boobs.”

“Women love to be dominated in bed. We’re so in control all the time that we just want to experience some sort of risk. I don’t want to die, but I also don’t want to be sure that I’m going to live.” “When you’re pregnant, you’re hungry, tired, and fat, so you have this ‘I don’t give a fuck’ attitude that lends itself really well to performance. You let go of all dignity and shame, and it’s beautiful.” She’s kinda cool. Know what I mean?

You can expect a lot of personal experiences in her essays. Heck, if my mom were writing one of these things, I’d be embarrassed to death. I wonder what Ali’s daughter will have to say about this once she’s all grown up.

She’d probably say, “Hey mom, just why did you do that, again?”

“Each letter will share advice and personal experiences on such things as finding Mr. Right, leaning in versus lying down, and her journey in stand-up comedy,” Random House said while talking about their upcoming author, Ali’s book.

“I’m very excited to share all of these stories about my childhood, dating, and failure that I’ve never been able to tell onstage. I have so many, but they are just not right for stand-up,” she told Entertainment Weekly.

“However, they are perfect for a book and a great way to make people laugh in their own homes … without me having to leave my own home.”