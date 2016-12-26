Confused Husband Trumps Housing Elections For His Wife This Christmas

At first, I couldn’t make sense of the huge hoarding put up over the gate of our housing society which read “Make Anand Vihar great again.” But then it struck me.

“Wasn’t that the campaign slogan of Donald Trump?”

The hoarding had the photo of a smiling middle-aged man wearing a suit and I was surprised to realize that it was Ghanshyam Ji.

I couldn’t even stop wondering as to what the face of this potbellied businessman who had a habit of interfering in all the happenings of our society, doing on the posters, that I was hit by a bigger jolt of shock.

There was a similar hoarding erected on the opposite side. A woman with folded hands stared directly at the hoarding featuring Ghanshyam Ji.

And, it was none other than my wife, Priyal!

Then came the Anand Vihar Housing Society Presidential Elections.

Now, who could have ever thought that after living in Mumbai for two months as part of an official company tour, coming home on the Christmas weekend unannounced would give me a much bigger surprise than what I had expected to give my wife.

“Bhaisaab namaskar, elections ke liye aye hai?” I was still figuring out the meaning of the hoardings when this sudden question was lobbed at me from a grinning Gupta ji.

“Err…What elections? Aren’t the Rajasthan Assembly polls still a good two years away?”

“Na, Na. I was talking about the Anand Vihar housing society presidential elections. Don’t you know, Bhabi ji is fighting it?” Gupta Ji threw these loosely-strung words accompanied with a leery smile.

Of ‘Taramp and Kilinton’

So while I was in Mumbai, I did observe Priyal often disconnecting our telephonic conversations midway saying that she was very busy. But did I ever ask her where, No!

Probably because I never wanted her to find out from my language that I was high on booze! (What? Please don’t judge! Doesn’t every married man has a right to enjoy his independence, however, short-lived it might be!).

Gupta Ji went on, “No offence bhaisaab but personally I think that it will be a losing battle for you. Dekha nahi apne, kaise Amreeka me Taramp ne Kilinton ko haraya?”

That left me speechless. I entered my house in a daze still trying to understand what Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton had to do with Priyal and our housing society.

What I saw next boggled my mind completely. What the hell was literally going on?

My house was bustling with people, mostly women who were talking so fast that I could barely understand and were sifting through two cartons of leaflets with wifey’s face on them.

On the corner of the drawing-room, I saw four computer terminals where a group of teenage boys and girls were busy tapping on the keyboards.

‘Ah, you are finally here. We were just drafting my final campaign speech,” Priyal said calmly once she caught sight of me, completely unsurprised to see me.

…Of ‘lofty’ campaign promises and poker games

Apparently, not only did Priyal know that I was coming (she had called one of my colleagues) but had also chalked out a detailed outline of my ‘election duties’.

Yes, my wife is one of the two candidates for our housing society elections and is standing against none other than the self-styled Donald Trump and the resident meddler in our society, Ghanshyam Chaturvedi, this feeling began to sink in.

“Aunty, according to our analysis, most of the men in the building are still in favor of Ghanshyam uncle. It appears like that his promise of letting them play poker every night at the community center has managed to strike a chord with them,” a girl took her eyes from the computer screen and briefed my wife.

It turns out that my wife’s political opponent had been circulating Whatsapp messages to all the men in our building promising them a jolly good poker game with ample supply of booze every Sunday.

“It’s alright but we won’t want to bribe our way into this because we will fight the elections honestly,” Priyal said forthrightly.

“But our plan of having free weekly health checkup camps is so much better than some shitty poker game,” said a woman.

Ah, wrong there missy. In my experience, the allure of playing poker games with an alcohol bottle in tow is much more appealing to the men than free health checkup camps.

“We shall find that out tomorrow during the final campaign speech which will be followed by voting.” My wife turned to me, and said, “And you are going to shave your beard when you go there.”

Zipped I stood!

Meeting Mr. Trump

He has red botch marks in his teeth from chewing gutkha and was wearing a suit that was awkwardly tight.

“Sabhi ko mera namaskar and as Taramp would say, we want to make Anand Vihar great again,” said Ghanshyam Ji.

A large round of applause greeted him and I saw that most of the people cheering for our ‘desi Trump’ were middle-aged men. It appeared that the Whatsapp messages have done their job after all.

Let alone the suit, Ghanshyam Ji had even modeled his speech delivery inspired from Trump and I stood there drawing parallels between Trump and this gutka chewing guy when he uttered these words-

“I also propose to take strong action against domestic helps since they are behind the thefts happening in our building, generally.”

WTF, was that an allusion to Donald Trump’s policy on immigrants?

I was still trying to figure this out when I heard Priyal’s voice.

“Don’t you think Chaturvedi Ji that pointing fingers at domestic helps without any proof is uncalled? And who are these thefts we are talking about? I don’t remember hearing anything like that.”

Mr. Taramp gasped and after clumsily picking his nose (I noticed Priyal flinch) responded-

“Priyal bhabhi ji, aap mahila hain. In the process of running my garment factory for the last 30 years, I have seen duniyadaari and am much more experienced in these matters.”

My impromptu intervention

Priyal and Ghanshyam Ji were still arguing about the latter’s ‘domestic help policy’ when I decided to intervene.

“Friends, you know what, I see a divide here in the house. The men seem to be under the impression that voting a woman would be against their dignity. I want to ask that why is it so?”

Pin drop silence for the next ten seconds told me that I had their attention.

‘We have to realize that this is not a personal fight between a man and a woman but a decision which will help us make ‘Anand Vihar great again’ to quote Ghanshyam Ji. Btw, I am still confused that when was it great and when did it cease to be great. Do clarify sir.”

I could hear a few muffled laughs from the audience and noticed with surprise that even bermuda-clad mustached guy was chuckling.

“Also, there’s no proven theory that a man’s experience in running a garment factory puts him higher than a woman when it comes to being a leader.”

With a side glance, I saw Priyal smiling.

‘But after all, mahilayein are meant for household work…”

Trump cornered

And all hell breaks loose the moment desi Trump uttered these words.

“Bhaisaab, who told you that women are meant for household work? Donald Trump?”

My wife’s retort was followed by another woman from the audience.

“Is it true that you have whatsapped the men, offering them free booze and poker games as a bribe?”

I could see a few men squirming in their seats awkwardly trying to look away from their wives.

“Thoda bahut relaxation accha hai weekend me,” Ghanshyam Ji answers awkwardly.

“Oh, so you can’t relax without alcohol?” quips Priyal.

And hence, my impromptu intervention coupled with Priyal’s questions and the murderous glares of the women at their husbands after hearing about the whatsapp messages and relaxation promises (I actually saw mustached guy wiping sweat in December) took the steam out of our desi Trump.

The result? Proving all ‘poll projections’ wrong, my wife won the Anand Vihar Housing Society Presidential Elections.

Secret Santa

“Thanks for the help today. I must say am impressed to see that in spite of all that excessive drinking in Mumbai, you still have some presence of mind left.”

Uh-Oh. How come Priyal is always two steps ahead of me?

An idea suddenly came to my mind.

“It’s Christmas. Consider this little help as a gift from your secret Santa.”

Priyal stared at me, her lips angled to a smile.