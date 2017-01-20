JLF Day 2: This Is What Celeb Chef Kunal Kapur Will Cook To Make A Woman Fall For Him

The Zee Jaipur Literature Festival is seeing many bookworms from around the world crawling from the Front Lawns to the Baithak and from the Durbar Hall to the Samvad.

While I was eyeing everything at the food counters in the Lunch area, I spotted someone who’s all about food! Chef Kunal Kapur stood humbly there, maybe thinking about food?

Isn’t that what all chefs do?

Though his beautiful, big, brown eyes were good enough to enchant anyone, I wondered what his love potion was?! Well, needless to say I asked him?

How would you make a woman fall in love with you?

Chef Kunal: I love chocolates, so I think I’d make something that has chocolate in it. Um, maybe a chocolate dessert with raspberry stuffed into it.

Well chef, I’m so sure that the Raspberry Chocolate Dessert would be a treat, but your eyes did the rest of the magic!