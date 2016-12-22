Dear World, Taimur Ali Khan Is NOT A National Issue.

Argh, I am tired of all the hatred people are ‘showering’ on baby Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi. What’s the deal, peeps?

Instead of being happy for the couple, the internet is name-shaming the little one and his parents. For those who have no clue, Taimur (Timur) was a Turkey-Mongolian king who, through his barbaric acts, patronized educational and religious institutions and even converted nearly all the Borjigin leaders to Islam.

But seriously, is baby name a bigger deal than his birth?

Here, check out the custom-made crib for the Jr. Kapoor-Khan.

Let me show you some adorable pictures of the new parents and the baby to spread some happiness:

#daddycool😎#aboutyesterday #congratulations#bebo#saifu#newmemberinthefamily#precious#love#joy#familylove #taimuralikhanpataudi❤👑👶❤😊 A photo posted by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Dec 20, 2016 at 9:10pm PST

Finally a real picture of prince #taimuralikhan how beautiful is this baby💕💕 #beboisamom @therealkareenakapoor #december #2016 A photo posted by Niche Lifestyle (@nichelifestyle) on Dec 21, 2016 at 10:30am PST

Awww! Little Taimur is SO cute. Congratulations once again to the adorable parents! A photo posted by MissMalini (@missmalini) on Dec 21, 2016 at 10:06pm PST

Oh-so-cute! I am glad the whole Kapoor-Khan family is paying no heed to the negativity around.

Dear world,

Please stop making it a hype. Also, it’s none of your business so keep calm. If you can’t, ignore the news. Because, ignorance is a bliss, you know.

Peace out.