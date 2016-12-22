Dear World, Taimur Ali Khan Is NOT A National Issue.
- JWB Post
- December 22, 2016
Argh, I am tired of all the hatred people are ‘showering’ on baby Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi. What’s the deal, peeps?
Instead of being happy for the couple, the internet is name-shaming the little one and his parents. For those who have no clue, Taimur (Timur) was a Turkey-Mongolian king who, through his barbaric acts, patronized educational and religious institutions and even converted nearly all the Borjigin leaders to Islam.
But seriously, is baby name a bigger deal than his birth?
Here, check out the custom-made crib for the Jr. Kapoor-Khan.
Let me show you some adorable pictures of the new parents and the baby to spread some happiness:
Oh-so-cute! I am glad the whole Kapoor-Khan family is paying no heed to the negativity around.
Dear world,
Please stop making it a hype. Also, it’s none of your business so keep calm. If you can’t, ignore the news. Because, ignorance is a bliss, you know.
Peace out.
