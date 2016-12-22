Thursday, December 22 2016, 06:33:10
logo
  • bulletin
  • fatasstic
  • She Says

Rajshree Gautam

JWB Intern

Dear World, Taimur Ali Khan Is NOT A National Issue.

  • JWB Post
  •  December 22, 2016

 

Argh, I am tired of all the hatred people are ‘showering’ on baby Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi. What’s the deal, peeps?

Instead of being happy for the couple, the internet is name-shaming the little one and his parents. For those who have no clue, Taimur (Timur) was a Turkey-Mongolian king who, through his barbaric acts, patronized educational and religious institutions and even converted nearly all the Borjigin leaders to Islam.

But seriously, is baby name a bigger deal than his birth?

Here, check out the custom-made crib for the Jr. Kapoor-Khan.

 

Let me show you some adorable pictures of the new parents and the baby to spread some happiness:

#daddycool😎#aboutyesterday #congratulations#bebo#saifu#newmemberinthefamily#precious#love#joy#familylove #taimuralikhanpataudi❤👑👶❤😊

A photo posted by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

Awww! Little Taimur is SO cute. Congratulations once again to the adorable parents!

A photo posted by MissMalini (@missmalini) on

 

Oh-so-cute! I am glad the whole Kapoor-Khan family is paying no heed to the negativity around.

kareena kapoor

source: giphy.com

Dear world,

Please stop making it a hype. Also, it’s none of your business so keep calm. If you can’t, ignore the news. Because, ignorance is a bliss, you know.

Peace out.

Contact us for your story


adv-1

Conversations


Related Stories

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

  • JWB along with the brand Jewel Saga bring you a selfie contest inspired by the campaign AidToMaid.

Current Discussion
Popular Post

need help

X