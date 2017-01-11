Delivering Soon? Take A Tip From This Cray-cray Mumma

Last I remember seeing my sister in her pre-delivery phase, six months back; I swear it was painful AF!

I can barely come to the reality of a woman enjoying her labor pain, but I guess I was wrong. This cool new mom from Detroit decided to kick her pain straight in the phase and have as much fun as possible by wearing a Chewbacca mask.

This Chewbacca mask was first made famous by Candace Payne, famously known as “Chewbacca Mom”.



Well, we are not sure as to how much it helped in reducing the pain and contractions, but it certainly brightened people’s eyes and gave them a good laugh!

After giving birth to her son Jayden, Katie uploaded the video on her Facebook page and as crazy as it is, this video has been viewed more than 210k times.



“Just because I’m about to be a mom doesn’t mean I have to grow up! Never take life too seriously! ” said Katie.

After seeing you, we are sure you are going to be the coolest mommy ever!