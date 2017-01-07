DU’s Girls Colleges Bring The Showdown Of Sexist Rappers By Banning Them At Fests

As we all know, many desi rap songs are most often filled with innuendos and double meaning lyrics that portray women as mere objects rather than people.

In the aftermath of the horrifying Bangalore mass molestation incident, women’s colleges in the Delhi University have taken a stand which could be best termed as bold and progressive.

Several of these colleges have decided to not invite the artists whose claims to fame are such trashy songs at the Delhi University’s cultural festive season.

Of course, there is no point in celebrating feminism and equality in one hand and groove to ‘chartbusters’ such as ‘I swear choti dress me bomb lagti mennu.’

Apparently, this is what most of the members of the University and college student Unions believe. Smitha Sabu, the treasurer of Lady Shri Ram College’s Student Union feels that the lyrics of such songs are not only completely contrasting to the ideas of gender equality but also negates whatever awareness is spread on the matter.

One thing’s for sure that it doesn’t take an expert to realize that songs such as ‘Brown Rang’ and other such songs do not exactly paean to gender equality and feminism.

As if the fact that the singers of these songs have made crores just by playing to the patriarchy was not enough, they also have a huge fan following that doesn’t quite find anything wrong in these songs.

That’s why the colleges are mulling to increase the participation of female singers in the festival to ensure that there’s no blaring sexist tune playing out on the loudspeakers.

But having said that, at the end of the day, it is us as a society who have to collectively understand that promoting songs with sexist overtones will not take us forward towards being called progressive and will only add fuel to the everyday sexism we face in our lives.