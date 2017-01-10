Emma Stone Leaves Everyone Starry-Eyed With THIS Response At The Golden Globes

Ever remember being asked,” Arre so lovely! Kaha se liya?” This is perhaps the one reason why most of us run to designers in the first place.

But Emma Stone, straight out of La La Land, had something very special to say. When asked about her dress by Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet of the Golden Globes, she said, “It’s pink and there are stars on it.” It really was pink and had stars on it too.

Reminds me of my 3 y.o. nephew, who rummages through his clothes rack every night looking for his tinkle – tinkle wala pyajama! Can’t read the designer labels, can he? All he cares about are the stars. Simple life in his simple world.

Emma’s dress though spoke for itself: “You are your own star! Look no further.”

It really was a night of women stars. Be it Meryl Streep or Viola Davis taking the stage to voice political concerns, Tracee Ellis Ross dedicating her award to all black women or the suited Evan Rachel Wood who dismissed the gender out of style. Each one of them offered hope and inspiration to every young girl in a world that already has their life chalked out for them.