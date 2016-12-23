Emma Stone Reveals Insights About Hollywood Like Never Before

Emma Stone who has been one of America’s most cherished young stars since her breakout role in Easy A, was recently applauded for her performance in La La Land. However, it’s not all that fancy as it looks.

In a recent article posted by Rolling Stone, Emma spoke about the side of Hollywood like never before. Despite being celebrated for her work and gathering huge fan following, Emma in an interview admitted how directors never respected her on the film sets. Though she did not name who they are, but has put forth a strong message for the lot.

“There are times in the past, making a movie when I’ve been told that I’m hindering the process by bringing up an opinion or an idea,” Stone says. But what has been shocking is that in those times, the actress claims that her thoughts and ideas and jokes have sometimes been given to the guy standing next to her.

“I hesitate to make it about being a woman, but there have been times when I’ve improvised, they’ve laughed at my joke and then given it to my male co-star. Given my joke away.”

Well, we think Stone doesn’t need to provide any more evidence that she’s hilarious, but still, we don’t understand why some people can’t understand that even women in our world have the equal opportunity to be funny.