Eva Green Will Be Seen Romancing Gemma Arterton In The Upcoming Virginia Woolf’s Biopic

Adeline Virginia Woolf was not only an acclaimed English writer but was also one of the foremost modernists of the twentieth century.

And guess what?

You’ll soon be experiencing the romantic affair of Virginia and her lover, Vita Sackville-West, writer and socialite, on the big screen.

The film titled, “Vita and Virginia.” will star Eva Green as Woolf and Vita Sackville-West character will be played by Gemma Arterton.

The movie is based on a stage play by Eileen Atkins, who is also the co-writer of the film and will revolve around their passionate affair.

“It will be a visceral love story, a vivid exploration of creativity, and an energized perspective on one of our most iconic writers,” the director of the film told Variety.

In the past too, films have been made on Woolf and her life, but, Nicole Kidman’s Oscar-winning performance in The Hours has been the most remembered portrayal of her till date.

Interestingly, Woolf had written a book, Orlando, whose protagonist’s character was inspired by Vita. And, according to Sackville-West’s son, Nigel Nicholson, “The effect of Vita on Virginia is all contained in Orlando, the longest and most charming love-letter in literature, in which [Woolf] explores Vita, weaves her in and out of the centuries, tosses her from one sex to the other, plays with her, dresses her in furs, lace and emeralds, teases her, flirts with her, drops a veil of mist around her.”

Aren’t you excited for the film?

Well, I am!