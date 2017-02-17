Friday, February 17 2017, 06:21:06
Have You Ever Seen These Cities From Up Above The World So High
- IWB Post
- February 17, 2017
Whenever we’re flying down to a place, we are awestruck by the view that stands in front of us. Yes, that’s why even when sometimes when we have to pay to sit by the window seat, we gladly do it.
Here are ten cities, and the way they look when we see them from up above the world so high! And, really, they are more beautiful than ever.
Sagrada Familia, Barcelona, Spain
Was this article empowering?
- 0
- 0