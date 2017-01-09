Everyone Needs To Read These Simplified Instagram’s Terms & Conditions

Do you actually read the terms and conditions when downloading an app or before signing up on a social networking site?

Ditto!

Well, it’s not just us who don’t read the terms & conditions. Most of us don’t ever read before clicking on ‘Yes, I agree.’ And, I don’t blame myself or you for it!

The terms & conditions are so long and in such a technical language that neither of us will be able to fully understand what’s written in there.

But, shouldn’t we all know what are we signing up for?

Hell, yes!

And, now one lawyer has made it possible for the layman (like us) to understand the crux of the lengthy terms & conditions on Instagram.

Jenny Afia, a Privacy Lawyer in London, told The Washington Post, “ ‘Terms and conditions’ is one of the first things you agree to when you come upon a site. But of course, no one reads them. I mean, most adults don’t read them.”

“The situation is serious,” Afia said. “Young people are unwittingly giving away personal information, with no real understanding of who is holding that information, where they are holding it and what they are going to do with it.”

And this is how she rewrote the complex paragraphs under Instagram ‘Terms & Conditions’ into simple understandable words and that too, in just a few lines.

Don’t use anybody else’s account without their permission or try to find out their login details.”

Don’t bully anyone or post anything horrible about people.”

“Officially you own any original pictures and videos you post, but we are allowed to use them, and we can let others use them as well, anywhere around the world. Other people might pay us to use them and we will not pay you for that.”

“Although you are responsible for the information you put on Instagram, we may keep, use and share your personal information with companies connected with Instagram. This information includes your name, email address, school, where you live, pictures, phone number, your likes and dislikes, where you go, who your friends are, how often you use Instagram and any other personal information we find such as your birthday or who you are chatting with, including in private messages (DMs).”

The response she got from teenagers was that of surprise and shock.

After reading these simplified ‘Terms & Conditions,’ many teenagers reportedly said that they would have been more cautious while sharing their information if they knew these terms.

With the growth in the use of social media by teens and young adults, it is imperative that the social networking sites provide the entire information to its users in a language and terminology which is simple to comprehend.

Do you agree?