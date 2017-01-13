‘Flying Kites 13 Years Ago, My Sister & I Didn’t Realize How Different Today Would Be’

A story born in a time when it was a big deal for sisters to play ‘boyish games’, this was long before we were told that men and women were equal. Do you know why we weren’t told? Because we always knew!

It was the first week of January, and the Sun felt warm and nice. We were returning home from school in the auto. With stockings pulled up and folded down below the knees, as instructed, feeling cold meant nothing. Getting tanned meant nothing.

With heavy rucksacks, we jumped down the auto rickshaw and had our eyes fixed to the sky. My sister, Aparna’s eyes followed the dwindling kite, and the bags were getting in the way of chasing it, and so she dropped it. I knew that mom would kill her for dirtying the bag, but she didn’t care.

There was a group of little boys that was chasing the same kite, too. But, Aparna was faster. Like a nice sister, I picked her bag up, waited for her to come.

The boys continued staring at her, but she was back with her kite, absolutely unaware that there were more eyes apart from hers and mine, set on the kite.

“We are sorted for today.” She said, running upstairs without carrying her bag.

“Your bag is too heavy! I’m not taking it.”

“Please! I have the kite, it will get torn!”

I was the younger sister, so I shut up and followed her with two bags.

Mom was in the office, and lunch was already prepared for the two of us. There was a besan pack in the fridge to get rid of the tanning. Mom knew we’d need it in the evening.

Without drinking water, or washing our faces, we raced upstairs, where the Sun was making things more difficult. I was supposed to hold the charkhi, while she’d fly the kite.

“You promised you’d teach me!” I said.

“Let me take it a little high, first!”

She started, and I watched her in awe. My sister was a genius. The entire colony was scared of her because of her kite flying skills. One by one, all kids were returning from school and climbing up the terrace. After she cut three kites, I shouted “Wo kaate” louder than anyone else.

Day by day, the competition was getting stronger.

Every day, our faces would get darker, and on Sundays, Dad would join and teach us some extra skills. And, it was finally the D-Day!

Aparna and I climbed up the terrace without showering, early morning. Music was blasting everywhere. The sky was full of colorful kites. There were boys all around us.

I flew my first kite that day. And, no one could’ve been prouder than my sister. Even though I lost it to the dreaded kite-man two blocks away, I realized that the thought of ‘why were there no girls on the terrace’ went away in the flash of a second.

Fast forward 13 years. Here we are again. Waiting for the kite festival to begin… Yes, maybe, I’m not flying a kite every day, and my sister is in a country where Sankranti has no existence, but the meaning of Sankranti hasn’t changed for me.

For some, the festival of Makar Sankranti is all about staring at the flying kites in the endless sky, while they fry pakoras, prepare food for the family, or giving into the fears that women cannot fly kites.

Sorry, mom. You didn’t get to be on the terrace before 3 pm, because you were busy preparing sweet rice and delicious lunch to munch on, for us.

What was Makar Sankranti for you, 13 years ago? Did you hold the charkha as your brother flew kites? Or, were you the dreaded kite-man? Maybe, you were the silent observer like I was in my childhood, or you were the one who didn’t care about getting dark… at all.