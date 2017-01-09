Food Blogger Neeru Singh Does WHAT Every Morning?!?

If you think food writing is a serious job, head to the blog EatStory.

We fell in love with Food Blogger Neeru the day we met her during our Bloggy-Boogie blogging workshops. Not only her laughter is infectious, I think her way of describing every taste is unique and fun to explore.

Recently, I happened to chat with the fellow food lover when she revealed that the first thing she does every morning is to hug whoever she finds around her. I quickly typed and said ‘Aww’ in unison.

She wrote, “I have to hug people in the morning. It’s a ritual I can’t do without.”

Don’t you find this absolutely adorable? Hold on, this isn’t the only sweet little thing about my friend. EatStory’s Photographer, Gurjas, and Neeru’s brother, Saurabh, add, “She’s an authority on almost everything but you know what, she gets us discounts on pizzas and muffins. She’s the best!”

Ha-ha. Peace out, men!

