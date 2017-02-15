For The First Time Ever, A Transgender Graces The French Vogue Cover

Recently, the American Vogue featured diverse women on its March cover and garnered much attention. Now, the French Vogue has taken one step further and by featuring Valentina Sampaio, a transgender model as its March issue cover.

And, the cover is accompanied by this powerful message, ‘La Beauté Trangenre: Comment ells bouleversent le MONDE’ which means ‘Transgender beauty: How they’re shaking up the world.’

The magazine’s official Instagram account posted the cover with a caption, “This month we are proud to celebrate transgender beauty and how models like Valentina Sampaio, who is posing for her first ever Vogue cover, are changing the face of fashion and deconstructing prejudice.”

To be on the cover of one of the most popular fashion magazines is an achievement in itself. And, what’s even striking about Valentina Sampaio’s feature is that while her appearance shows her the glamor, her demeanor oozes of her power, pride, and confidence.



It’s uplifting to see that the magazine is not only using its mass platform to make fashion statements but is also breaking the stereotypes the right way. They are getting diversity in ‘Vogue’ for sure.

Kudos!