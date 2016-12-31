From Cuddling Dogs, To Sanskrit Shloks, JWB’s Friends Share Their Morning Mantras

Mornings can make or break your entire day. No matter how much we wish to set goals that want us to jump out of bed, many a time we laze around and forget the long to-do list we made the previous night.

So here we bring you people from diverse walks of life who shared with us their unusual morning rituals that for sure are not just about drinking hot water or going for a run! The routine that they follow not only kickstarts their morning but is also their success mantra!

Let’s see if we can get a few things adopted for our New Year morning routine!

RAGHAVENDRA RATHORE, Designer

“My mornings begin with my Sanskrit shlokas, my breathing exercise, a walk so that my pancreas doesn’t eat me up and the down flow of SMSes and previous days tally. I actually work out of a jungle, so all I need is an internet connection with my iPad and my iPencil. That’s how I sit away from my table, and the conventional office set up in Narlai near Ranakpur. So my morning is not like a typical designer morning with hectic energy. No stress in LIFE!”

RAJNIGANDHA SHEKHAWAT, Bollywood singer

“My morning ritual includes cursing whoever disturbed me, because of which I woke up. I then check my Facebook fan page and drink a large amount of water while thinking about burgers. I suppose it’s a very upbeat way to start your day. You should try it.”

URVASHI WARMAN, The Palace School Principal

“My day starts with a big thank you to God for gifting me yet another lovely day. This is followed by the morning ablutions, then a series of asanas mudra bandh pranayama and chanting. And after doing this bit every day as a routine, I am all ready to begin my day.”

NABOMITA MAZUMDAR, Top 100 Women Achiever Awardee

“My morning starts by waking up really early. So by early I mean 4 am and is followed by meditation and some exercise. I wouldn’t barter that for anything in my life. Waking up itself is a joy to me and meditating after that is the reward!”

FIONA WRIGHT, The Stitching Project Founder

“I wake up at about 5.00am. Then I make sure I sit around and read for a while, with a cup of tea to accompany me. Since one cup of tea does not satiate my thirst, I later have a cup of espresso coffee dandelion mix. After that, I am all set and energized to face the day and ready to run like crazy.”

SWATI UBROI, Designer

“Morning is my favorite time for myself – Half an hour of silence, Black coffee, sudoku , music and warm cuddly hugs and giggles with my son, Aryaman. That’s how I like it and I make sure this is how my mornings look.”

GUMI MALHOTRA, Painter

“Every morning I sit with my cup of tea in silence and reflect on the things, and incidents, and work I have done or planning to do. This helps me put things into perspective – from daily mundane stuff to matters of the mind. I like to ponder on what deserves attention and what is irrelevant. Having said that, I invariably go wrong, but I’ll get it right some day!”

MANISHA NOWLAKHA, Zumba Instructor

“It’s not much of a surprise that my early morning ritual is a cup piping hot green tea, a handful of nuts and adrenaline pumping, sweat breaking high energy workout that I do without fail every single day. That is how I have kept fit.”

SHREEJANA BAJRACHARYA, Abortion Rights Activist

“I usually get up and do yoga to charge up. I love doing Surya Namaskar and I frequently browse for yoga videos on Youtube. After I take a bath, I make my work plan for the day.”

ANITA ANAND, Author

“Oil pulling is my morning fixed routine. This is something I have been doing for years and has kept me fit, free from toxins both in the mind and the body!

Well, for those who don’t know, Oil Pulling is an ancient Ayurvedic dental technique also known as ‘Kavala’ or ‘Gundusha’ that involves swishing a tablespoon of oil in your mouth on an empty stomach for around 20 minutes. This not only helps improving oral health but otherwise keeps one fit too.”

FARHA HUSSAIN, Rajasthan’s second Muslim woman Civil Servant

“When I wake up in the morning, I put on some music and have a conversation with God about the upcoming life events or life in general. This soothes my mood and keeps me positive for the entire day”

ERA TAK, PAINTER, FILMMAKER

“My dog Piccolo is my alarm which rings at 7 am every morning. He doesn’t bother if I have slept at 2, 3 or even later. So after I cuddle with him and feed him in the morning, I get time for myself. I drink hot water with lemon and honey each day. Then after reading the newspaper for a while I head to the gym. Post that I sit for 15 minutes every morning and contemplate and think only positive things. This keeps me charged up for the day.”

SAPNA MAHESH, Writer & Journalist

“I love mornings. The bright sunny morning hues make me warm and relaxed. I sit in my garden surrounded by chirpy birds as my companions, listen to music and drink green tea. I don’t read the newspaper at that particular time.”