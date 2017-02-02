From Hilarious To Plain Weird, Here’s How The World Is Reacting To Beyonce’s Pregnancy

Beyonce just made a major announcement on her Instagram page, and the internet is going crazy, and really, in a lot of ways.

While some are using photoshop at its best, many are also being just downright creepy. Here’s what Beyonce’s post looked like:

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

Many took it as an opportunity to unleash the Chandler inside them:

This is Ranger Up friend @nathanfair. Nathan is a soldier. Nathan is a musician. Nathan is a family man. But above all else, Nathan does the best Beyoncé interpretation on the planet. #RangerUp #Beyonce #AllTheSingleLadies #Twins A photo posted by Ranger Up (@rangerup) on Feb 1, 2017 at 7:32pm PST

My reaction to Beyoncé’s pregnancy pic.twitter.com/JmaKxaqd4C — b.b. twinmaker ♡ (@BEYVENCHY) February 2, 2017

Here’s how some celebs reacted to the news:

beyonce is pregnant with twins and I’m happy to announce that I am one of them! — Ryan Beatty (@TheRyanBeatty) February 1, 2017

i’d like to think that the day after election day Beyoncé was like “jay we gotta do this” — Matt Bellassai (@MattBellassai) February 1, 2017

And some… got political… (awkward)

When you realize they’re more black people in Beyonce’s uterus than in the entire Trump-nominated cabinet… #Beyonce#beyonceispregnant — Sèan 🎗 (@SFaggetter) February 2, 2017

