From Hilarious To Plain Weird, Here’s How The World Is Reacting To Beyonce’s Pregnancy

  February 2, 2017

 

Beyonce just made a major announcement on her Instagram page, and the internet is going crazy, and really, in a lot of ways.

While some are using photoshop at its best, many are also being just downright creepy. Here’s what Beyonce’s post looked like:

 

 

Many took it as an opportunity to unleash the Chandler inside them:

Here’s how some celebs reacted to the news:

And some… got political… (awkward)

Tell us how you feel, or post your reactions in the comments below!

