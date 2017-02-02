From Hilarious To Plain Weird, Here’s How The World Is Reacting To Beyonce’s Pregnancy
- February 2, 2017
Beyonce just made a major announcement on her Instagram page, and the internet is going crazy, and really, in a lot of ways.
While some are using photoshop at its best, many are also being just downright creepy. Here’s what Beyonce’s post looked like:
Many took it as an opportunity to unleash the Chandler inside them:
My reaction to Beyoncé’s pregnancy pic.twitter.com/JmaKxaqd4C
— b.b. twinmaker ♡ (@BEYVENCHY) February 2, 2017
Here’s how some celebs reacted to the news:
beyonce is pregnant with twins and I’m happy to announce that I am one of them!
— Ryan Beatty (@TheRyanBeatty) February 1, 2017
i’d like to think that the day after election day Beyoncé was like “jay we gotta do this”
— Matt Bellassai (@MattBellassai) February 1, 2017
Me too! pic.twitter.com/4ERcCd8NSn
— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) February 1, 2017
And some… got political… (awkward)
When you realize they’re more black people in Beyonce’s uterus than in the entire Trump-nominated cabinet… #Beyonce#beyonceispregnant
— Sèan 🎗 (@SFaggetter) February 2, 2017
Tell us how you feel, or post your reactions in the comments below!
