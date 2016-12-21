From The Big-Girl Hair Makeover To Algae Facial, Read How F Salon Surprised JWB Girls

I have a place to show you guys. The place where Mansi decided to get her first haircut in a decade and FINALLY get a make-over. The place where I decided to turn my hair graphite.

Okay, the latter part is not true.

Team JWB was invited by the newly opened F Salon to try out their fancy services. Why fancy? If you ask me, hair experts who know how to make women rock the ash-grey hair are cool AF, and these guys sure as hell do!

Dushyant Beel, co-Founder, F Salon, warmly welcomed Mansi and me to try the L’Oreal Deep Nourishing Hair Spa. Now before she could make herself comfortable on the spa chair, F Salon’s team offered all of us hot coffee with chocolate cookies. With cookies, they had already won my heart.

“We serve one of the best coffees in town,” said Dushyant.

“But you ain’t a café,” I said.

“Well, yet,” joked Dushyant.

Mansi was invited for a five-step hair spa using L’Oreal products. It all began with rinsing her hair.

The most relaxing part was the massage she got after the expert applied the deep nourishing hair spa crème on to her hair.

The expert extended the scalp massage by running his hands through her nape area, shoulders and arms. Apart from relaxing, this massage helps reduce the accumulated stress. You can make out with these pictures how much she relished the massage, Psst!

While she was enjoying, I, for one, decided to entertain myself by looking at Abhay Deol’s pictures and playing some candy crush. [Things you don’t do at a beauty salon #1]

During the steam, the second cup of cappuccino was served to us, however, this time, I opted for a cold coffee.

Despite my choice, the cookie-man in me was quick to steal Mansi’s choco biscuit that came along with her hot coffee. *greedy-alert* [Things you don’t do at a beauty salon #2]

This was Mansi’s reaction. [Things you don’t do at a beauty salon #3]

Finally, the moment came when Mansi decided to let the hairdresser touch her tresses after so many years (read: never).

“I am afraid of haircuts. I had been to bad ones during my school time. I really don’t know what style suits me. I am shivering,” Mansi murmured explaining her dead-ends.

“Shut up, already,” I yelled only after I mimicked her. [Things you don’t do at a beauty salon #4]

“Just keep imagining some random unrealistic expectations while I move my scissors around your head. Meanwhile, sip the coffee and believe in the goodness of the world,” advised the winking hair expert to Mansi.

Ha-Ha, poor chick.

While he was at work, Mansi tried to divert her nervousness with monkey faces. [Things you don’t do at a beauty salon #5]

Don’t know if that helped, but the end result definitely made her lose some sh*t. In a good way, of course.

Check out how our girl looks after the make-over!

Woot-woot! Where you handsome men at.

After she got some hundred pictures clicked by Photographer Chaveesh, I took her to the Body & Makeup section where I was supposed to get the Thalgo’s facial using marine-based beauty products. Interestingly, Thalgo’s products and services are only available at Jaipur’s F Salon across the state.

Let me brief you a little about Thalgo. The word Thalgo is derived from the Greek word for the sea, Thalasso and the French word Algues, meaning algae. The beauty product company is known for using only marine-based components to create beauty enhancers. For example, a major element in its product is sea algae.

All the Thalgo facials are known for not using water at all during the process. Before using anything on my face, the skin expert at F Salon examined my skin and explained how it tends to lose moisture during the winter season.

The hour-long session began with a welcome touch where a freshener containing the blissful smell of sea-shells and ocean water was sprayed in the room. A little massage on my head and trust me, the impatient me was good to go.

However, in the hallway, I could hear Chaveesh and Mansi tapping their feet and rapping in sync with Eminem. [Things you don’t do at a beauty salon #6]

From cleaning done using o-shibori and Thalgo toner to the scrub using marine salt-base crème, every step included an extensive massage of the face, back, shoulder, and hands. Later, an intensely hydrating face pack made of sea plants, marine mud, and marine salts was applied to my face, neck and back. This is called the Thalgo Marine Infusion Mask consisting 12x Marine Powder 35g/1.23oz and 12x Oligo Mineral Lotion 5ml/0.17oz.

Result? I got rid of sun tan, eye puffiness, pigmentation, dryness and those tiny blemishes too.

How I looked? Well, I will let the Before & After picture do the talking.

Ta-da! So this was Team JWB living the life at F Salon. If you want to book your reservation and relax, call at +91-95495 29999!

Photo Courtesy: Chhaveesh Nokhwal