Girl Students Lectured On Their Clothes Respond With This Kickass Hashtag On Twitter

I don’t know about you, but, I’ve many times heard my grandmother reprimanding me for wearing jeans and top. You may ask why. Well, she always told me that dressing up in “men’s” clothes will lead to me growing a mustache and will affect my reproduction ability, too.

As it turns out there’s this entire false theory on women wearing “men’s” clothes which is being propagated in our country so much so that most people from the older generations seem to believe it and then interpret it any which way they want. True story.

So, the so-called “science study” says that women who dress in men’s clothes have a higher risk of getting Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome, a gynecological disease that occurs due to hormonal imbalance, and this, in turn, reduces their urge to reproduce.

This theory holds no basis and completely false.

However, in an appalling instance, a Principal of a Mumbai College, Swati Deshpande, quoted this theory while suggesting to change uniform worn by the female students of the college, which is presently a pair of trousers and a shirt), as per the Times Of India.

The students were enraged with her nonsensical statements, and they took social media to register their disapproval.

And, soon, Twitter was flooded with the hashtag #DressLikeAnIndianWoman where women from all over the country posted pictures of them dressed in all sorts of clothes to shun the moral policing and the false notions people hold in the society like ours.

Dressing like this doesn’t make me less of a woman ! #DressLikeAnIndianWoman pic.twitter.com/kLjcnBZQo1 — Nathasha-AR-Kumar (@nathasha_ar) February 7, 2017

I will wear whatever m comfortable in.

Who is gonna stop me? You ?

TRY ME!#DressLikeAnIndianWoman pic.twitter.com/I4rZ4IqmiD — freebird (@geet0212) February 7, 2017

#DressLikeAnIndianWoman break into a dance 💃🏻 when you feel like. It’s your life. You are free. pic.twitter.com/OAgKV5fNVn — Pratima Chaudhuri (@PratimaC) February 8, 2017

However, there has been no response to the outrage from the Principal yet.

We are disheartened to see that an educated woman who holds such important post has cited such a poor and redundant study. We hope that the Principal will understand her role in setting the right example for not only the students of the college but for the women in general.