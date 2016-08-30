GOTCHA! Katrina Kaif Comments On ‘Sau Aasmaan’ Suspiciously Sounding Like Coldplay

Superstars Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra came to Jaipur to promote their upcoming film Baar Baar Dekho. The film is a love story between Jai and Diya.



I met the duo during their film promotion, the couple had just given a surprise at a Jaipur Metro Station where they performed ‘Kala Chashma’, and then talked to us about their film, Baar Baar Dekho.

Me: Sidharth, your Twitter account says that “She’s such a pain in the ass, but I love her.” It’s from Jai to Diya, but how is Katrina a pain in the ass for you?

Sidharth: Well, yeah she is! She would make me dance so much for Kala Chashma, she would make me rehearse. Meri ass me kya, baaki jagah bhi pain ho gaya. Because, Katrina Kaif chodhti nahi hai rehearsals, wo itni mehnat karti hai ek gaane me. You can all see that. So yeah, definitely, she makes my ass pain!

Me: I’m a huge fan of Coldplay, as well. And, I noticed a bit of Sky Full Of Stars in ‘Sau Aasmaan’. Did you notice it, too?

Katrina: If you’re noticing, I mean, if ‘Sau Aasman’ makes you think in any way of ‘Sky Full Of Stars’, then we are humbled! I think the best song of this year is Sky Full of Stars. So, if we can even make you think 1%, then we are really really humbled!



That’s a very clever answer, Katrina! You clearly are a huge fan of Coldplay and Armaan Malik. *wink*

Btw, guys, do you think these two songs sound similar?

Sau Aasmaan – Baar Baar Dekho

Sky Full Of Stars – Coldplay

Me: Katrina, this one’s for you. If a woman chooses love over career, she’s considered un-empowered, but you, of course, think otherwise. You recently said that you’d choose love over career. Why do we think that it’s a bad thing?

Katrina: I think that it’s very important that rather than us taking that statement casually, we actually understand that there’s something more to the context of the statement. What I said, what I mean and what I believe is that it’s every woman’s right to choose, and it’s her personal choice to choose, at any given point of time in her life, whether she wants to prioritize her career, her family, or her home.



I think it’s very important that we don’t take it out of context. This is something that I believe in, and I think most women would agree.



Sanchit Sethi

Photographer

