Guess Which Designer Is Opening The Lakmé Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2017?

I can never get over the sequins and flowy silhouettes of Designer Monisha Jaising.

Every time she comes up with those gowns and sarees on the runway, my wedding couture list keeps expanding.

For the LFW summer/resort collection’17, she’s bringing a luxury cruise liner called the ‘Costa neoClassica in the Arabian Sea.’ The show will begin on January 20, 2017.

As reported, the collection will start with modern holiday separates and go into the cocktail space of saris and evening dresses. The designer will be showcasing fabrics like Italian organza and wool crepe along with the daring chain mail motif.

Monisha said, “The collection is about reinventing classic silhouettes. It is also the joy of a modern woman, unafraid to spread her wings and conquer big city nights.”

*excited*