A Guy Asked This Girl For Nudes. And She Responded With ‘Meaty’ Pictures

  •  January 11, 2017

 

Many guys on the internet ‘man up’ and ask women for nudes. I really don’t like using the phrase ‘man up’ here.

One guy kept pestering her for nudes, and yes, he didn’t expect this response.

The imgur user leonaloir said that “he got what he asked for.”

She began with the pictures of her thighs, snaps of her breasts and legs before she stripped for her admirer.

nudes-photo-troll-leonaloir-1

nudes-photo-troll-leonaloir-2

nudes-photo-troll-leonaloir-3

nudes-photo-troll-leonaloir-4

