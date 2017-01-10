Have You Met This Dashing Groom? Wait… Is That OBAMA?!

Having admired him as one of the most amazing leaders, I was in complete awe recently when I saw our dear Potus as a groomsman!

Obama flew for the wedding of his personal aid and frequent golfing partner Marvin Nicholson as he married Helen Pajcic this weekend at a private residence in Jacksonville, Florida.

Though Michelle Obama was not present at the wedding, Secretary of State John Kerry accompanied Barack Obama.

Both Nicholson and Helen Pajcic, have closely worked as a part of Obama’s administration on his 2008 presidential campaign.

According to the Washington Post, the groom is White House trip director, apart from being Obama’s personal aide and golf partner, while the bride works on policy for the U.S. Department of Education.

After seeing him in this avatar, all I want to ask him is, ‘Barack Obama, why you so dashing?’