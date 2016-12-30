Friday, December 30 2016, 07:39:25
Haven’t Decided What To Wear At NYE? Have A Look At What Bollywood Ladies Wore Lately!
- JWB Post
- December 30, 2016
Discover what Bollywood celebs wore throughout the month of December while partying with their family and BFFs.
Karisma Kapoor in an LBD
The quirks of Sophie Choudry
#AboutLastNight #OOTD #casualchic #kittycat #catprint #straighthair #velvet #sheer #Repost @manav.manglani ・・・ Sophie Choudry snapped at Manish Malhotra bash for Priyanka Chopra at his place in Bandra #sophiechoudry #red #black #print #design #hi #girl #instadaily #instagood #wednesday #smile #happy #picoftheday
The Rocker Chic, Bipasha
The Plain Jane, Dia Mirza
The sultry Amrita Arora
The girl-next-door in Sonakshi Sinha
The Sundowner look of Jacqueline Fernandez
Which look did you like the best? Let me know in the comments below!
