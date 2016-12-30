Friday, December 30 2016, 07:39:25
Lavanya Bahuguna

Blogger-in-Chief

Haven’t Decided What To Wear At NYE? Have A Look At What Bollywood Ladies Wore Lately!

  • JWB Post
  •  December 30, 2016

 

Discover what Bollywood celebs wore throughout the month of December while partying with their family and BFFs.

Karisma Kapoor in an LBD

 

The quirks of Sophie Choudry

 

The Rocker Chic, Bipasha

With my cute bundle of love @baitalikee ❤️

A photo posted by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on

 

The Plain Jane, Dia Mirza

Why so serious @sahil_insta_sangha 😉

A photo posted by Dia Mirza (@diamirzaofficial) on

 

The sultry Amrita Arora

✌🏼️#Aquazura👠 #deme👗 #louboutin👛

A photo posted by Amrita Arora (@amuaroraofficial) on

 

The girl-next-door in Sonakshi Sinha

 

The Sundowner look of Jacqueline Fernandez

That moment when everyone is doing their own thing in between a picture #lastnightmumbai2016 #candid

A photo posted by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on

 

Which look did you like the best? Let me know in the comments below!

Conversations


