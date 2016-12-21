Here’s Announcing The Fifth List Of Speakers At Jaipur Literature Festival

As the year draws to a close, we’re thrilled to announce the fifth list of Jaipur Literature Festival. Woohoo! I know just like most of us at JWB, you must also be counting days for one of the largest literature festivals. Playing host to 250 authors, thinkers, politicians, journalists and popular culture icons, JLF is all set to return home starting from January 19 to 23rd.

So, guys, you can start planning your appointments beforehand while we bring you the list of next 15 speakers at Jaipur Literature Festival, 2017.

Reba Som is an academic, historian, writer and classical singer, as well as director of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations. She is a trained singer of Rabindra sangeet. Her book on the life and works of Tagore, Rabindranath Tagore: The Singer and his Song was published in 2011. She has also released a CD of songs of Rabindranath Tagore, which contains English translations and transliterations of Tagore’s lyrics. She will return to the Jaipur Literature Festival in 2017.

Vinay Sitapati is a political scientist, journalist, and lawyer. He teaches at Ashoka University and writes for The Indian Express. He has studied at the National Law School Bangalore and Harvard University and is currently finishing his Ph.D. from Princeton. His first book, Half-Lion: How PV Narasimha RaoTransformed India is available in three languages.

Prasoon Joshi is a renowned Indian lyricist, screenwriter poet, and writer, as well as the CEO of McCann World group India and Chairman (Asia Pacific), a subsidiary of global marketing firm McCann Erickson. He was awarded the Padma Shri by the Government of India for his contribution towards the field of Arts, Literature, and Advertising in 2015.

Kunga Tenzin Dorji is a self-confessed Jack-of-all-trades and freelance journalist who received the 2016 Jigme Singye Wangchuck Prestigious Journalism Award. He contributes to various publications, writes scripts, narrates documentary films and hosts a talk show on Radio Valley. He is also one of Bhutan’s best-known rock musicians and has acted in several films.

Issa Asgarally is a doctor in linguistics and a professor at the Mauritius Institute of Education. He is well known for his studies of the history of slavery in Mauritius. As a writer, Asgarally has published 11 books and essays on the topics of literature and society, slavery, and history, cultures in Mauritius, books and ideas, Mauritian media and inter culturality.

David Cannadine who is a Dodge Professor of History at Princeton University will return to Jaipur this year. Knighted for ‘services to scholarship’ in 2009, Sir David is the author of numerous books, including The Decline and Fall of the British Aristocracy, Class in Britain, Ornamentalism, Mellon and The Undivided Past and has just completed a biography of King George V. Cannadine. He is the Vice Chairman of the Westminster Abbey Fabric Commission and a Vice President of the Victorian Society. In addition, he is Editor of the Oxford Dictionary of National Biography.

David Armitage is the Lloyd C. Blankfein Professor of History at Harvard University. A prize-winning writer and teacher, he is the author or editor of sixteen books, among them The Ideological Origins of the British Empire, The Declaration of Independence: A Global History, The History Manifesto and his new work, Civil Wars: A History in Ideas.

Giles Milton who will be making his first appearance at JLF is the internationally bestselling author of nine works of narrative history, including Nathaniel’s Nutmeg. His other books include White Gold and Russian Roulette, which have been translated into 20 languages. His most recent work, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, was published in 2016. Milton is also the author of two novels and three books for children.

Richard Fortey is a renowned paleontologist at the Natural History Museum in London. He is better known to a wider public as the writer of eight books of popular science for which The Royal Society awarded him the Michael Faraday Medal. His most recent book is The Wood for the Trees: The Long View of Nature from a Small Wood, published in May 2016.

James Barr is a significant modern author on the Middle East. His book on Lawrence of Arabia and the Arab Revolt, Setting the Desert on Fire, was published in 2006. He has worked in politics at the Daily Telegraph, in the City of London and as a political analyst at the British Embassy in Paris. He is currently working on a book on the post-war Middle East. This will be his first appearance at the Jaipur Literature Festival.

Suzannah Lipscomb is a historian, author, broadcaster and award-winning academic. Her research focuses on sixteenth century English and French history. She works on Henry VIII and the early Tudor court and is especially interested in the intersection of religious, gender, political, social, and psychological history.

James McHugh teaches at the University of Southern California where he is a scholar of Sanskrit and Indian cultural history. He has written a book on the history of perfume and smell in South Asia titled Sandalwood and Carrion and is now writing a book about alcohol and drinking in Indian history.

Jon Wilson is the author of India Conquered: Britain’s Raj and the Chaos of Empire. He has taught Indian history at King’s College London since 1999. The main theme of his work is the messiness of real politics. He is currently working on a global history of democratic government during the last 50 years.

Mark Tully is a broadcaster, journalist and author living in New Delhi. His books include No Full Stops in India, Amritsar: Mrs. Gandhi’s Last Battle, India in Slow Motion, India’s Unending Journey, Non-Stop India and Heart of India, a collection of short stories. He writes and presents the popular BBC Radio 4 program ‘Something Understood’ and his second book of short stories is to be published soon.