Here’s How British-Born Star Lola Kirke Smashed Stereotypes At The Golden Globes Festival

It takes courage to speak against the already established norms of the society. Lola Kirke, and many other women have broken stereotypes at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards.

The 26-year-old British-born star, Lola Kirke, is often seen promoting body positivity and doesn’t believe in following the herd.

And, that’s how she smashed stereotypes and smashed ’em hard!

‘As a person with a platform, no matter what size it is, I think it’s important to share your views and maybe elevate people that might agree with you, that maybe won’t feel like they can have the same voice. My body my choice, your body your choice,’ she said.