Here’s How The Family & Friends Are Reacting To The Birth Of Kareena-Saif’s Baby Boy

Baby Kapoor-Khan has arrived and we can’t keep calm!

Since morning, everyone is talking about the baby boy who arrived in the world at 7:30 am at the Breach Candy Hospital, in south Mumbai.

The couple released a statement that said, “We are very pleased to share with you all the wonderful news about the birth of our son, Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi, on the 20th of December 2016. We would like to thank the media for the understanding and support they have given us over the last nine months, and, of course, especially our fans and well wishers for their continued affection. Merry Christmas and a happy new year to you all…With love, Saif & Kareena.”

What a beautiful Xmas gift for the family, isn’t it?

Here’s how their friends and family are wishing them:

Soha Ali Khan said, “The family is delighted. Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi is a beautiful baby boy and both mother and son are doing very well.”

#proudmasi😇#blessed#newmemberinthefamily #joy#love#happiness 👶🏼#baby#taimuralikhanpataudi A photo posted by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Dec 19, 2016 at 10:44pm PST

My darling welcome to the best club everrrrr….'Mommy club'….Love u❤️😘🍷💃🏼#whenthebabybecomesamomma A photo posted by Amrita Arora (@amuaroraofficial) on Dec 19, 2016 at 10:23pm PST

Congrats beautiful Bebo & Saif on the birth of your baby boy!!! 💞💞💞👼🏼👼🏼👼🏼 Such amazing news! God bless!! #TaimurAliKhan #babyboy #kareenakapoorkhan #kareenakapoor A photo posted by Sophie C (@sophiechoudry) on Dec 19, 2016 at 10:23pm PST

Congratulations to my fav fav person!!! Now a beautiful mommy to possibly the most stunning "DAY" old baby Buckets of love and luck to you both!!! #KareenaKapoor #SaifAliKhan #taimuralikhan A photo posted by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on Dec 20, 2016 at 8:42pm PST

Congratulations my darling bebo and Saif! #taimuralikhanpataudi is going to be the apple of everyone's eye… #mininawab 👶 A photo posted by sonamkapoor (@sonamkapoor) on Dec 19, 2016 at 11:50pm PST

My Bebo had a baby boy!!!!!!! Am so so happy!!!!!!! #TaimurAliKhan ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) December 20, 2016

BTW, what do you think of the name? We think it’s interesting!