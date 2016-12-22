Thursday, December 22 2016, 06:29:33
Here’s How The Family & Friends Are Reacting To The Birth Of Kareena-Saif’s Baby Boy

  • JWB Post
  •  December 22, 2016

 

Baby Kapoor-Khan has arrived and we can’t keep calm!

Since morning, everyone is talking about the baby boy who arrived in the world at 7:30 am at the Breach Candy Hospital, in south Mumbai.

The couple released a statement that said, “We are very pleased to share with you all the wonderful news about the birth of our son, Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi, on the 20th of December 2016. We would like to thank the media for the understanding and support they have given us over the last nine months, and, of course, especially our fans and well wishers for their continued affection. Merry Christmas and a happy new year to you all…With love, Saif & Kareena.”

What a beautiful Xmas gift for the family, isn’t it?

Here’s how their friends and family are wishing them:

Soha Ali Khan said, “The family is delighted. Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi is a beautiful baby boy and both mother and son are doing very well.”

#proudmasi😇#blessed#newmemberinthefamily #joy#love#happiness 👶🏼#baby#taimuralikhanpataudi

A photo posted by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

 

My darling welcome to the best club everrrrr….'Mommy club'….Love u❤️😘🍷💃🏼#whenthebabybecomesamomma

A photo posted by Amrita Arora (@amuaroraofficial) on

 

 

 

BTW, what do you think of the name? We think it’s interesting!

