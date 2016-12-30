Here’s The Reason Why India’s 1st Transgender College Principal Resigned From Her Job

Remember the time we wrote about Manabi Bandopadhyay, India’s first transgender college principal when she had been appointed at the helm of the Krishnanagar Women’s College last year?

A year later, she has put in her papers. The reason is pretty much the same because of which the transgender community is often vilified and misunderstood.

Manabi resigned because of constant opposition that she faced from the teachers and students of the college. The tipping point finally came on December 27 when she forwarded her letter of resignation to the Nadia district magistrate.

On her part, Manabi has said that soon after she took charge of the principal of the college in June 2015, she started facing opposition from her colleagues.

The teachers also leveled counter allegations against Manabi which resulted in a situation where the day-to-day working of the college started getting affected.

Manabi, who had undergone several surgeries for sex change in the early 2000s, said that due to the constant noncooperation and opposition from the teachers and students, she was under tremendous mental pressure and finally buckled under it.

So, in spite of many talks on gender equality and giving the third gender proper recognition, when it comes to following in real life what we preach, the Indian society always disappoints.

It is extremely disappointing to hear that Manabi, who was a beacon of hope for many transgender people who felt that they had a chance to come into the mainstream couldn’t make it more than a year in the college as principal.

We wonder that what is so repulsive about people who are different from us that we are not willing to give them any chance to lead a normal life.

It could be fairly said that we, as a collective being, have let down Manabi and along with her the dreams of many people from the LGBT community.