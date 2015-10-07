Here’s The Reason Why The Play ‘Helen’ At Jairangam Brought Tears To Our Eyes

Kismat Bano, a 20-something woman, in and as ‘Helen’ absolutely won our hearts yesterday at Jairangam’15.

Her play, an adaption of Helen Keller’s life, shows the agony of a girl child who can’t see, hear and speak. As she grows up, the frustration inside her takes a toll on her life, indicating towards her strong will to speak, see and listen to the voices around.

In case you don’t know, Helen was an American author, political activist, and lecturer. She was the first deafblind person to earn a bachelor of arts degree.

In the play, Mrs. Sullivan, a blind woman, promises to Helen’s parents that she can teach Helen the basics of life. At that, make her more civilized and less adamant by nature. As the story proceeds, we see a beautiful bond structuring between the teacher and her student which gradually leads to the latter’s mental and psychological development.

In 1887, Annie Sullivan arrived in Alabama to undertake the task of teaching 7-year-old Helen Keller. She taught Helen the art through the sense of touch. Sullivan started with teaching Helen how to communicate by spelling the words on her hand. she began with the word “d-o-l-l.” Helen’s big breakthrough in communication happened when she realized that the motions that her teacher was making on her palm while running cool water over her other hand, symbolized the idea of “water.”

The play shows how after two weeks, Helen has learned to dress herself up, eat with a spoon, and speak a few words. No doubt, the moment Helen speaks for the first time was gut-wrenching and brought tears to every spectator’s eyes. Especially when Helen denies to address Sullivan as her teacher and instead calls her ‘Maa.’

This drama, however, is based more on Sullivan’s life rather than Helen’s. She could have never known that a baby’s illness, hundreds of miles away, would change her life forever.