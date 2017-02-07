Here’s Why These Kerala School Girls Forced A Liquor Store To Shut Down

Sometimes, you have to be your own savior!

Girls of Holy Angels School, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala didn’t wait for anyone else to ensure their safety and decided to take stand against a liquor store opened near their school.

The recently opened liquor shop was just 50 meters away from the all-girls’ school and for the obvious reasons, it made the girls uncomfortable as most of them had to pass the store every day.

Over 100 students gathered to protest against the liquor shop and demanded their right to safety. As per the law, no liquor shop can be opened within 150 meters of any school in India.

“It is unsafe to open a liquor outlet right next to our school. Moreover, this is a girl’s school. Why should we have to cross a liquor shop when we walk to our school or home? It’s about our safety,” one of the protesting students said to NDTV.

And guess what? Their protest paid off, and the Government has considered their demands. TP Ramakrishnan, State’s Excise Minister, has assured the students of Holy Angels School that the liquor store will soon shut down.

This step taken by the students exemplifies the power of courage and unity in the truest sense. Their act shows that one must not wait for someone else to speak and should be capable of speaking for one’s rights.

Indian Women Blog stands with all the students who took a strong step against the wrong. Cheers!