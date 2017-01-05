Here’s Why You Should Ditch The Radical New Years’ Detox Regime

I’m sure you all indulged yourself in mouth watering delicacies this Christmas and New Year’s Eve. And by now you’ve realized that it’s time to clean up your system.

Need a detox? You must be all set to go to your dieticians for a strict after-Xmas detox to clean up the junk up. But wait.

Ever since the concept of detox came into being, there has been a consistent rise in the number of health professionals pointing out that it’s not backed by science. Others claim it’s been hijacked by greedy people who exist to charge us with white elephant expenses.

In a report published by BMJ Case Reports, the doctors said that while it may be tempting to undergo a short-term cleanse, a detox isn’t necessarily healthy and isn’t supported by medical science.

In the case study, a 47-year-old woman who became critically ill after taking herbal remedies and drinking too much water, which in other words is the detoxifying process.

As the study highlighted, the woman needed intensive care at Milton Keynes hospital. She had ingested a mixture of herbs and alternative remedies including milk thistle, molkosan, I-theanine, glutamine, vitamin B compound, vervain and valerian root (complicated names for detoxifying agents, ugh).

She also had drunk lots of water, green tea and sage tea in the few days before she collapsed and had a seizure. The woman recovered with treatment, but doctors said her story was a reminder of how dangerous it can be to undertake a drastic detox.

I believe these so-called all-natural body cleanser products are appealing to those less concerned with evidence-based medicine and more with complementary medicine. Moreover, it is most appealing to those who wish to be fit but without doing any physical work.

Later in the report, doctors said, “excessive water intake as a way of ‘purifying and cleansing’ the body is linked to the belief that harmful waste products can be washed from the body.”

Mocking today’s generation, the British Dietetic Association, which represents dieticians in the U.K. said, “There are no pills or specific drinks, patches or lotions that can do a magic job. The body has numerous organs, such as the skin, gut, liver and kidney, that continually ‘detoxify’ the body from head to toe.”

People, it’s time we realize that our body can do its inner work and physical work can never be replaced with anything else.