These Hilarious GIFs Show How Family Dogs React To Daily Parent Routines

Dogs are the most adorable, animated and cutest pets in the world. Okay, I’m probably just saying this because I’m a dog person.

Those who have family dogs know how every bark is different from the other. There’s always a sad one, an excited one, a take-me-for-a-walk-already bark, and of course, a feed-me-human one.

We always know how to differentiate between them all. However, we can never get over their reactions. Here are five ways you’ll always find your dog reacting during the day.

On seeing food

When their parents leave

When they are to be taken for a walk

When you come back home

But, You Smell Of Another Dog

Missing your dog already?