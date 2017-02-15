Thursday, February 16 2017, 06:33:54
These Hilarious GIFs Show How Family Dogs React To Daily Parent Routines
- IWB Post
- February 15, 2017
Dogs are the most adorable, animated and cutest pets in the world. Okay, I’m probably just saying this because I’m a dog person.
Those who have family dogs know how every bark is different from the other. There’s always a sad one, an excited one, a take-me-for-a-walk-already bark, and of course, a feed-me-human one.
We always know how to differentiate between them all. However, we can never get over their reactions. Here are five ways you’ll always find your dog reacting during the day.
On seeing food
When their parents leave
When they are to be taken for a walk
When you come back home
But, You Smell Of Another Dog
Missing your dog already?
Was this article empowering?
- 0
- 0