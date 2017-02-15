Thursday, February 16 2017, 06:33:54
logo
  • JLF
  • fatasstic
  • She Says

Komal Panwar

Blogger & Singer

These Hilarious GIFs Show How Family Dogs React To Daily Parent Routines

  • IWB Post
  •  February 15, 2017

 

Dogs are the most adorable, animated and cutest pets in the world. Okay, I’m probably just saying this because I’m a dog person.

Those who have family dogs know how every bark is different from the other. There’s always a sad one, an excited one, a take-me-for-a-walk-already bark, and of course, a feed-me-human one.

We always know how to differentiate between them all. However, we can never get over their reactions. Here are five ways you’ll always find your dog reacting during the day.

On seeing food

Image result for dog hungry gif

When their parents leave

Image result for dog sad gif

When they are to be taken for a walk

Image result for excited dog gif

When you come back home

Image result for happy dog dance gif

But, You Smell Of Another Dog

Image result for crying dog gif

Missing your dog already?

Contact us for your story


adv-1

Conversations


Related Stories

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

  • JWB along with the brand Jewel Saga bring you a selfie contest inspired by the campaign AidToMaid.

Current Discussion
Popular Post

need help

X