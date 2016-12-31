How About Bringing The New Year Good Luck With Chef Annika’s ‘Peach & Turkey Pizza Pie Bites?’

I am enjoying an extended holiday here in Dubai with all kinds of experiments that are going on in my kitchen. *sorry neighbors*

Last week, I mastered (well, kinda) the art of making savory bread with peaches. I want to share my happy Ninja vibes with y’all by teaching how to make one at your home. Let’s begin the New Year on a flavorsome note, shall we?

Wait, are you wondering why peaches? Using peaches here are an excellent way to add fruit into a meal.

To be honest, the addition of cherries create another dimension of flavor. The crusty wholemeal bread is yummy with the sweet peaches, salty cream cheese and smoked turkey. The addition of the cherry balsamic vinegar reduction is a great layer of flavor over the cooling freshly shredded iceberg lettuce. So, here you go!

Ingredients

For the dough :

Wholemeal flour – 3tblsp All purpose flour – 1 ¾ cup Salt Olive oil – 1 tblsp Warm water – 2/3 rd cup Sugar – 1tsp Dry active yeast – 1 tsp

For the cherry balsamic reduction :

Balsamic vinegar – ½ cup Onions/Shallots – 2 tblsp Olive oil – 1 tblsp Cherries (stones removed) – 8 pcs Salt Black pepper powder – 1 pinch Water – 4 tblsp

For the filling :

Dried oregano – 1 tblsp Smoked turkey slices – 8 pcs Cream cheese – 8 tsps Blue cheese – 1 tblsp Parmesan – 3 tblsp Peaches- 4 pcs Walnuts (broken) – 5 pcs Lettuce (shredded) – 4 tblsp

Method

For the Cherry Balsamic Reduction :

In a sauté pan, add all ingredients except for water and let it cook on low heat until it reduces to 1/3rd. Add water and reduce further. Take off heat and blend until smooth. Strain and adjust consistency with additional balsamic vinegar. Season to taste and set aside.

For the Dough :

Mix the water, sugar, and yeast in a bowl. Set aside for 10 mins in a warm place until frothy. In a bowl mix the flours and salt together with your fingers. Add the olive oil and pour in the water mixture. Knead the dough for at least 10-15 minutes until smooth. It will feel sticky hence keep oiling your hands to squeeze it. This can also be done in a stand mixer for quicker results and less arm exertion. Let it proof for at least 1 hour before shaping into the desired baking tray.

Assembly

Preheat the oven to max. In a square baking tray, grease it with olive oil and sprinkle over semolina flour. Place the dough on the baking tray and using your fingers, spread the dough into the plate covering the surface. Drizzle with olive oil and dried thyme. Add the blue cheese, sprinkling evenly. Layer the cream cheese and then the turkey on the surface. Evenly line the sliced peaches over and sprinkle with parmesan cheese, salt, and pepper. Drizzle with olive oil, lower the temperature to 220 and bake the pie for 25-30 mins until golden on the outside and when taken out of the tray its dry to the touch. The bread should also have a hollow sound at the bottom with knocked with your fingers.

Final touch