“If Women Don’t Leave Home, They Won’t Get Raped” Are You Serious Mr. Rao?

From girls wearing skimpy dresses to smoking hookah and studying in co-ed schools, Indian politicians for all these years have given the most bizarre reasons for the increasing rape culture in our country.

I wonder what makes these politicians give such nonsensical reasons behind issues such serious as rapes in our country. Time and again there is some or the other so called ‘LEADER’ who God knows why speaks!

Adding to the endless list of these misogynistic politicians, the first (and current) Speaker of the Legislative Assembly of New Andhra Pradesh, could not resist falling in their category.

Would you believe he went on to compare a woman to a parked car?

According to The News Minute, while addressing the media at a press conference ahead of the National Women’s Parliament in Amaravati, Kodela Sivaprasada Rao said what he shouldn’t have:

“Let’s say you buy a vehicle. When it’s parked in the garage at home, accidents can be avoided, right? When it is taken to a bazaar or on the roads, accidents are likely to happen. When the car is speeding, it is more likely for accidents to take place. At a speed of 50 kmph accidents are less likely, but at a speed of 100 kmph accidents are more likely.”

Like most politicians, even Rao realized his blunder and further explained, housewives during the “old days” were “safe” from all kinds of atrocities, except discrimination. He added that since women these days have stepped out for work, studies, etc, they were “more prone” to eve-teasing, harassment, rape, kidnap, etc.

“If they don’t leave home, this won’t happen,” Rao said.

Are you serious Mr. Rao?

Well, ironically Rao spoke this nonsense at the ongoing first-of-its-kind National Women’s Parliament being held at Amaravati whose major themes were empowering women and strengthening democracy.

Where do our politicians get these logics from, like where!

Remember last month, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav had taken a sizeist, sexist dig at Bahujan Samajwadi Party chief Mayawati, by relating her to an elephant, which is also her party symbol.

Also, remember what Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh’ supremo Mohan Bhagwat once commented.

“Rapes take place in cities and not in villages. Women should refrain from venturing out with men other than their relatives. Such incidents happen due to the influence of western culture and women wearing less clothes,” Bhagwat said.

And BJP’s Babulal who said, “Rape is a social crime which depends on the man and the woman. It is sometimes right and sometimes wrong.”

Well, the list is endless and reading about them time and again only disturbs us. It’s a pity to watch our leaders having such perception about women, rape and the circumstances that follow!