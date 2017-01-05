India Doesn’t Need #NotAllMen & #YesAllWomen Fight! #AllOfUs Is How We Can Solve It

What happened on New Year’s Eve in Bengaluru is beyond upsetting.

All those who still don’t know about the horrific incident, on December 31, 2016, many women were molested by the mobs at the MG and Brigade Road, Bangalore. The mobs groped and trash-talked women on the streets and all this happened in spite of 1,500 policemen who were deployed in the area on the New Year’s Eve.

In our country, for any wrong decision, unfortunate incident, or negative situation that takes place, we always put the blame on others to free ourselves from any responsibility of the happening. Be it political leaders’ statements assuring us that it was the western influence that led to this mishap, or, be it the men trying to tell that it’s not their fault because #NotAllMen; we are all trying to save our asses, while our country is slowly burning to ashes due to such shameful acts taking place every now and then.

#NotAllMen have problem with women displaying cleavages in public, only guys with poor imagination does. — वि वेक™ (@vivoutHARD) January 3, 2017

#NotAllMen are rapists in Bangalore molestation. — Navinkumar (@anavinkumar) January 3, 2017

And, then women came to show what’s all wrong with #NotAllMen with #YesAllWomen.

#notallmen is a great example of male privilege. Women are subjected to sexual violence and the first thing men do is make it about them. — Jayde Crimson (@Jaded_Culture) January 3, 2017

Of course #NotAllMen. Not all men live with the fear of rape, molestation, sexual assault & physical violence. But #YesAllWomen do. — Amena (@Fashionopolis) January 3, 2017

Molested in a crwded bus and when I got down I had semen sticking to the back of my kameez. #YesAllWomen face it.@FeminismInIndia @whyloiter — Dyuti Sudipta (@femvocalbhaukal) January 4, 2017

Is it really a war between genders that we are battling with? Do we need to really discuss whose fault was it? How many more Nirbhayas or mass molestation cases have to take place to unite us against the evil of sexual harassment?

Can we not just take the whole thing as a slap on the face of humanity and deal with it together as humans?

It’s time we realize that yes, #NotAllMen are rapists and #YesAllWomen have been groped, molested, harassed at one point of the time in their lives, but, only #AllOfUs solve this issue that has become an epidemic and is plaguing our country from within.

We all need to imbibe in our minds that now is not the time to blame it on each other or the “western culture.” It’s time that we acknowledge the rape culture and everyday sexism which is very deep-rooted in each one of our mindsets, behaviors, and conversations.

It’s time to start a revolution. A revolution within ourselves to change our concepts about right and wrong, to demolish the scale of inferior and superior, to embrace and respect every single living thing on the planet, and most importantly, to build a strong sense of empathy.

Can #AllOfUs do this?