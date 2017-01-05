India Finally Has Its First Official First Aid App Created By A Group Of BITS Students

India’s first official First Aid app is here, and it has been developed by a group of six students studying in Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS).

The app is very significant in more than one way because not only does it impart knowledge to laymen about how to administer first aid in emergency situations but also provides a large array of services.

The app has been developed after taking cues from various such mobile applications created by the British, American and Canadian Red Cross Societies. It has been prepared in collaboration with the Indian Red Cross Society.

The application comes with some instructions to deal with various medical emergencies such as heart attacks, bleeding, snakebites and amputation. The easy instructions and user-friendly interface of the app are also an extra incentive.

Tushar Dhalwani, one of the students involved in developing the app feels that most often people overlook that how before taking the patient to the hospital, there are some First Aid measures that they can take which could well save the life of the individual.

The app also comes with a one tap call feature to the national emergency number which is 102 about which most people are not aware. A call to the number will automatically intimate the authorities about the emergency situation which will help them to get in touch with the caller.

The app also helps to locate the nearest hospitals through the help of GPS and other features such as Google maps.

The best part is that ever since its launch in August, the app has resulted in garnering over 5,000 users across different cities in the country.

It is indeed a novel move by Red Cross and the students to create such a useful utility that will definitely be of use to all of us.