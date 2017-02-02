Indian Women Blog Is Slurping Over Gayatri Narang’s Savoury Ice-Creams
February 2, 2017
As a kid, I loved trying every new ice cream flavor whenever I went to my favorite ice cream wale bhaiya. But while being choosy over picking the sweetest one, did I ever think of making those ice-creams some day? Hell no!
Well, there’s someone in her mid-twenties who is all game to turn your favorite food flavor into a healthy delicious ice cream. London School of Economics graduate, Gayatri Narang has curated a novel concept of turning food flavors into palatable freezing desserts at Minus 30.
Below is the cool and creamy conversation we had with the ice cream designer.
IWB: Introduce yourself as a flavor of ice cream.
Gayatri: If I were an ice cream, I’d like myself to be introduced as a “Dark Chocolate & Cointreau.” As a person, I am quite intense especially when it comes to my work and day-to-day routine, but I make sure I always spare some time for a bit of fun too.
Thank you @delhi_secretsupperclub for a really fun morning! #Repost @delhi_secretsupperclub with @repostapp ・・・ #DSSCPowerPackers talks about the ace women who are changing the city's culinary landscape. More power to them! To read more about these wonderful women follow the link in our bio. Styled by @tunedinliving Location courtesy @labodegadelhi #delhisecretsupperclub #delhi #women #ace #top #delhigram #culinary #Food #tipples #dessert #bakery #organic #mexican #wine #connoisseur
IWB: Where did the idea of turning anything that we eat into ice cream come from? How did you execute it?
Gayatri: It’s not entirely about turning anything into ice-cream, but more about imaginative combinations, that I work towards. I had never really been exposed to savory ice-creams until I went to pursue a course in Italy, where it was very common to combine something sweet and something savory, and it made a delicious ice-cream combo. In order to execute it in Delhi, I have used a lot of subtle infusions and gentle cheese in some flavors.
IWB: How are you planning to expand Minus30? What new innovations are you trying to bring this year?
Gayatri: Minus 30 has just begun. It’s been only about 5 months but has been an incredible journey with a phenomenal response. There’s a lot in store for this year regarding new flavors and concepts. I shall be announcing them soon.
Slurrrpp! Waiting much.
IWB: Apart from Minus 30, you have also been closely associated with NGOs.
Gayatri: I have worked with the Umeed Foundation in Sangrur, Punjab where I encouraged women to revive handicrafts and hence, forth empowering them. We’ve created a brand – Aiyana under which they retail their products across various e-commerce websites, retail stores, and exhibitions across India.
IWB: What made you shift from fashion to ice creams?
Gayatri: While I love fashion, my passion has always been food and desserts. So it was a natural shift towards ice-cream.
IWB: How different is your approach towards making your ice creams healthier and nutritious as compared to others?
Gayatri: I only use the best ingredients sourced from across the world. I strongly believe you are what you eat – hence, everything that I put into making ice-creams, tend to be preservative-free and absolutely fresh. My flavors are all sourced from Italy and France.
IWB: One ice cream trend you wish to see in 2017?
Gayatri: For a change, I would like to see some savory ice-creams coming into the market.
IWB: What is your most embarrassing ice cream childhood memory?
I don’t think I have an embarrassing childhood memory. For me, ice-cream is an everyday indulgence!
