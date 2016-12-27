Is Mohenjodaro’s Dancing Girl Goddess Parvati?

Indian Goddesses have always been pictured as maternal figures, fully clad in clothes and adorning flowers. Over the years, this rather puritan version of their depiction hasn’t really left any scope for any other contrasting views.

Instead, we have seen artists being hounded by the moral police for painting nude portraits of Goddesses and mass furor whenever the narrative dares to stray away from this overly clichéd and conventional portrayal.

But now, all that could change and that too courtesy of the famous artifact from Mohenjodaro, the dancing girl.

Yes, ever since the remnants of this ancient civilization were discovered in the early 20th century, there have been speculations about this artifact, which shows a girl standing in a dancing pose.

However, a new research paper published in Itihaas, the Hindi journal of the Indian Council of Historical Research claims that the dancing girl is actually Goddess Parvati, depicted by an anonymous sculptor from the forgotten civilization.

Now, this comes as a surprise because the dancing girl is seen not wearing any clothes.

The author of the paper, retired professor Thakur Prasad Verma believes that since Lord Shiva was worshiped in the Indus Valley Civilization, the dancing girl could only be his wife, Goddess Parvati.

This is definitely a whole new interpretation of the identity of the woman who inspired the dancing girl because earlier Archaeologists and Historians had believed that the dancing girl was not about a Goddess but a depiction of a woman living in Mohenjodaro.

I must say that this new interpretation is something that the moral police will have to take with a pinch of salt because it not only strays away from their puritan interpretation of Goddesses but also imagines one of them in the nude.

It’s about time we learn to accommodate conflicting ideas without lunging at each other’s throats simply because we disagree with them. Agree?