IWB Became The Valentine Messenger Of Love For Bhajji & Wife Geeta

On the first Anniversary of The Imperial India Company‘s store, Jaipur witnessed an uber-cool celebration.

I met the Franchise store owner Samesh Chhabra, the host for the night, whose charismatic style matched the suave collection of the store perfectly. My invite also gave me the license to munch onto their epic hospitality.

At the party, I chased the super-friendly and humble cricketer Harbhajan Singh, while he was getting pictures clicked with fans!

Harbhajan was bowled over by Raghavendra Rathore’s collection at the store. And really, even though I’m not a guy, I had clicked a lot of “add-to-carts” in my head.

As I was gearing up to talk to him, the piece of brownie in my hand suspiciously disappeared. Where did it go? (Did I mention I bumped into an old friend at the event? No KITTY, this is my pot pie!)

Me: What role does a spouse play when you get on the field, ready to score sixes?

Harbhajan Singh: If a man is happy, he can win the world, and his wife is usually the cause of his happiness. Agar banda udaas hai, ghar me tangi hai ya ladaai jhagda hai, toh fir wahi cheez carry forward hoti hai. (If a man is unhappy, or there are problems, misunderstandings back home, the performance is majorly affected.)

He further told me about the match India played with their mothers’ names on their jerseys:

“The Indian Team played a match for their mothers. And, I really felt that it was a great move. This should frequently be implemented on the ground, as it sets an example for others. My mother’s name is just as important for me as my father’s.”

Me: What message would you like to give to Geeta this Valentine’s Day?

Harbhajan Singh: All I want to say is that thank you for being in my life. I love you. You’re so wonderful. I’m really happy to have you in my life. Thank you so much for looking after me as much as my mother did, well, you’re doing even more.

Well said, Bhajji, this is why we love you!