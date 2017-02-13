IWB Revisits The Romantic Lanes Of These Business Partners In Love

In the past year, Indian Women Blog came across many couples who took their relationship to another level and joined hands to work together.

From traveling the world to developing innovative product and technologies together, these power couples are not only building a business empire but are also strengthening their personal bond.

#1

The number one on our list are the tech junkies, Pranshu Patni and Nishant Patni who have developed an English learning and speaking app, ‘Hello English,’ which ranks No. 1 on the India Google Play store in the educational category.

Read their success story, here.

#2

School Sweethearts and couple travelers, Savi Munjal and Vidit Taneja‘s bruised passports gave us major relationship and traveling goals.

Read how they are exploring the world together, here.

#3

Developers of a highly energy efficient hybrid air-conditioner, Vaayu, Pranav and Dr. Priyanka Mokshmar‘s story is inspiring and motivating.

From a highly disapproved love marriage to becoming the recipients of various awards at the national level, they have seen it all.

You can read the entire conversation with IWB here.

#4

A Pune-based husband and wife, Dakshayani and Mandar are changing the way today’s youth perceive Indian classical music through their charitable trust, Baithak Foundation.

Read their fun skype conversation with IWB, here.

#5

Singer-couple Beth Orton and Sam Amidon mesmerised IWB with their folk performances this JLF.

Read how Sam Amidon crushed one of our bloggers’ hearts, here.