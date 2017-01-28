IWB Spies On India’s First Woman Detective, And Here’s What We Discovered!

Is there any point to which you would wish to draw my attention?’

‘To the curious incident of the dog in the night-time.’

‘The dog did nothing in the night-time.’

‘That was the curious incident,’ remarked Sherlock Holmes.

-Arthur Conan Doyle

I received a phone call from my sister yesterday. She just got done with the latest season of BBC’s Sherlock. She sounded exhilarated. I could barely comprehend what she was muttering. ‘Unbelievable!’, somewhere in the middle of the huffing and OMG! I heard her say. ‘You just cannot imagine! Had my hands on my mouth the whole damn time’, she finally managed exclaiming.

Mystery. We know what it can do. So dangerous for our faint hearts. But now, imagine being in the mind of Holmes; the house of mystery. It would most definitely kill me.

No, these aren’t just characters of fiction. Meet the Lady Sherlock of India who happens to be India’s first woman detective, Rajani Pandit. Based in Mumbai, Rajani runs her own secret seeker company, Rajani Pandit Detective Services, started in 1991. In a late night conversation, she shared a little about her life with me.

On being a woman:

I have never had any problems getting involved in any work. This idea that a certain job can only be done by a woman or be done by a man never made sense to me. Once I got into this profession, saare males sideline ho gaye.

I am more trustworthy you see. I my career spanning 32 years, I have realized people come to entrust me with their secrets more easily when compared to male detectives in the fields. They share their stories with ease, mann ki baat karte hai. Most people do not want to go to the police. They find a confidant in me. Somehow they know I am not going to use the information they share against them in the future. At first it was difficult, but with success in solving cases, the faith in me also increased. It’s for a reason I am the No. 1 private detective of the country today.

On family:

Yes there’s my mother, my brothers and their children. And no, I am not married (reading my mind). I turned professional in college. I don’t even realize how my day ends. I know people think of companionship and support but I want to tell them one can work in solitude as well. Bas ek zidd honi chahiye.

It wasn’t about success when I began. It was simply something that I wanted to continue doing; this thrill of solving that nobody else is able to. It was hard in the beginning with no support. But today with 53-57 awards, documentaries and 2 award winning books behind my name, acha lagta hai.

The documentary, Lady James Bond, shot by an Australian was screened back there on 8th March. Also in Dubai. I received innumerable calls from all over after the film was screened.





On being an actor:

From a lunatic to a servant to a blind dumb woman, I have played multiple roles to get to the root of the case. Spies are natural actors. Sab aana chahiye.

Detectives are born, not made. Playing a servant in a murder case was the hardest time solving a crime. It went on for 6 long months. But it’s what I do.

The everyday case:

Most of the people today come to me to check on their partners. Husband checking on wife; affairs; parents checking up on their daughters’ fiancé; wife troubled by husband who comes home late.

I have seen homes being destroyed because of lack of trust. I had a girl come to me to seek protection from a boy she had sent to jail. She feared revenge. It’s a scary world.

My favourite cases though are the ones that leave no clue behind. Nothing. How do you begin? To then get to the end of the mystery is what challenges me.

By the end of it all, I have no time for self. My work is my love.

Comic case:

This one time, I had kids of a 78 y.o. man come to me because they believed he was in an affair with a 45 y.o. woman. That wasn’t the issue really. They feared losing the right to his property! Can you imagine! And I took a look at their father too. He couldn’t even walk properly. I couldn’t take the comedy of it all!

On her single hood:

Agar mann mein himmat hoti hai, toh saamne wala kuch nahi kar sakta

Khud datt ke khade raho, koi doosra nazar bhi nahi uthayega

I had a few clients in the beginning, few men, who questioned my capabilities as a woman. I was the first woman detective. The atmosphere was really different for me. “Don’t you have anything else to do?”, they would ask. But work, work and work. That is sure to silence the naysayers. But to be honest, I have received a lot of respect over the years.

On discovering the truth about marriage:

People continue to live under the same roof; for samaj, not love.

Bahar se modern, andar se toh abhi bhi wahi sanskriti hai humari

A lot of times though, our confidence is based only on delusion.

Clues on infidelity:

In today’s times? Cell phones, of course.

Is he/she on call in the toilet? Does he/she have his/her phone password locked?

You may have reasons to worry.

But firstly, read his/her face. A face never betrays emotions. You will know.

On collapse of a marriage:

There is never a strong reason. In the world today, we meet new people , share stories/sorrows and get involved. A human seeks emotional support and is naturally drawn towards that energy.

Life threatening situation:

Oh that has to be the time I camouflaged as a servant. Undercover for 6 months!

The lady, the killer in this case, had already murdered her husband and her son. It wasn’t easy being around her. Especially after she sensed somebody had been disclosing her information to the other family members. I was scared.

On Future:

If I wasn’t a spy, I would have been an advocate (because by now I really know the law!) or an educator.

But now looking into the future, I want to continue serving people. Hopefully leave money behind for the needy; set up counseling for women who think of committing suicide. I have dealt with so many people now that I feel I can contribute in helping them lead a better life.

Words of wisdom to young aspiring detectives:

We all have a detective inside of us but do not let it progress for the fear of being wrong.

If you have the mental strength and a capacity to take quick calls on life and choices, this is for you.

But be warned. Do not run after money. In a profession as ours, you will be offered what you desire to let the skeletons unperturbed. Do not fall for it. Remember why you are doing this.

On what secret would we unveil, if we were to investigate her:

Woh to aapka kaam hai. Main kyu batau!

And laughs away.

I disconnected the call. My husband sitting who sat through the conversation raised his brows. “Great”, I said. I mentioned her marital status to him. ‘No wonder she asked you to call this late’, he said. ‘No wonder’, I repeated.

But there was a lot to wonder. Alternative lives can be lead. Everything is fiction unless one of us tries to live it. Companionship can be found in anything that we put our passion in; maybe.

Rajani Pandit spoke to me with such humbleness, nonchalance and comfort that it betrayed the hush-hush life she leads. Her thoughts did not revolve a lot around gender issues either; her work has dissolved this divide between a man and a woman for her. There’s nothing she does not or cannot do.

You can connect with her on rajanipanditpd7@gmail.com