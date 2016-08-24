J.K. Rowling Is Bringing More Harry Potter Books. Are You Ready?

The year 2016 has brought back more Harry Potter for us than anything else. There’s Harry Potter and The Cursed Child, and of course, we’re desperately waiting for the release of Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them. If you’re a Pottermore fan, too, there’s more in the news for you!

You see, Pottermore is a digital forum for Potter maniacs. Well, so, Rowling is now introducing a series of bite-sized e-books that explore the Harry Potter world further in depth.

September 6 will see the release of three such e-books. They are about 10,000 words long and are meant for mobile devices.

Isn’t that amazing news, Potterheads?

