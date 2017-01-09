Jalpa Vithalani Tells JWB How She Reconnects Souls With The Universe & Transforms Lives

I read a lot of books that explain how one can find their true self, and use their energies in the direction of making their life goals come true.

Honestly, have tried a lot of those things, and even though it works, the effort required is crazy.

Sisters Jalpa and Toral Vithalani are certified practitioners of Reconnective Healing. JWB had a talk with Jalpa Vithalani.

“It’s been an inevitable journey. You should know that anyone and everyone has the gift of healing. And, Reconnective healing is a gateway to Accelerated Life Progress. It is the only alternate healthcare modality which is backed by science.”

Reconnective Healing From A Science Perspective

There are twelve international studies that prove the benefits and effects of Reconnective Healing. The Reconnective Healing spectrum appears to contain or includes all of the known healing frequencies existing to date plus much, much more not seen here before.

If you talk about the types of healing, honestly, there isn’t just one. The healing may not necessarily be for those with problems in their physical being. For some, the healing could be emotional, financial, spiritual or in some other form.

A Client’s Experience That She’ll Always Remember

Every day, I experience miracles. So when my clients feel it too, I’m only overjoyed, but rarely surprised. Let me share an incident with you.

I had a client from Chandigarh who took a healing session from me. She called me and said, “Jalpa, you should know this. I had an autoimmune disorder, and could never stand on my toes. But, since the healing, it has just been getting better. And, now I can easily stand on my toes as if nothing had ever happened.”

You can see other experiences of Jalpa’s clients in the video below:

Preparations For Before/After The Session?

Zilch. You’ve to literally do nothing. You don’t need to light up any candles, play music or anything of that sort. There is no technique, and I don’t need to know a thing about the client. In fact, the lesser I know, the better it is.

All you need to do is allow yourself to take the healing. The Reconnection activates your true self, and it brings your blueprint forward.

A session of Reconnective Healing will send you into an auto-pilot mode, and things will automatically begin to fall into place.

Accessibility of Sessions

We do sessions all around the world, and the distance sessions are just as effective as sessions where the Practitioner is present before you.

The Session

We give a maximum of 3 sessions per person. You don’t have to visit us every now and then to get the ‘dose’. If you’re doing the reconnection, you’ve to understand that it’s a two-session process. It’s definitely a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

In The Reconnection, we are mapping Sacred Geometry onto your body, where your body’s meridian points are linked to the axiatonal lines of the Universe connected to the grid, which is what we’re a part of.

When I did my Reconnection, my life changed 180 degrees, and since then, there has been no looking back. My financial condition improved, I was happier, more content, and really, I’m living life every moment of every day.

An Energy Block Every Indian Woman Needs To Resolve Within Herself

A woman should love and value herself. When she does that, she’ll feel that everything shifts. She has to be the energy she wants to see. For example, to be loved, she needs to reflect that in how she treats others.

“When you do it in a state of allowing, the biggest healings happen.”

Jalpa, a certified Reconnective Healing Practitioner, is also an artist, and the Creative Head and Director of Cosmic Heart Gallery, Mumbai. Cosmic Heart Gallery is an art space that displays affordable art. It varies from Rs. 1000 to Rs. 1.5 Lacs. Jalpa says that the energy in the paintings is alone enough to touch your soul.

She was recently in Jaipur to attend the Jaipur Art Summit, where she displayed the work of some of the artists she works with. Have a look at some of their works below:

An Art Piece She Connects With The Most:

It’s a digital piece of art by Kaveh Afraie. His masterpiece is called ‘The Bird of Bismillah’. The artist had a dream and was shown a lot of words which culminated into what seemed like the form of a bird. “You do not create things, they appear.”

Impressed, and want to bring a change in your life? You could try and go for a session. A life transforming session with Jalpa H. Vithalani will cost you Rs. 3,300.

Have you had an experience with Reconnective Healing? Share it with us in the comments below.

You can find the Vithlani sisters on Instagram here (Jalpa) and here (Toral)