JLF Day 2: Writer AND Mother Of Twins, Anu Choudhary, Unleashes The Monster-Mom Inside Her

Writer, Filmmaker, AND mother of twins, Anu Singh Choudhary, is currently in Jaipur to take back-to-back sessions at the Jaipur Literature Festival 2017.

Talking about her book ‘Mamma ki Diary’, the author talked about her personal struggles as a mother. She said, “It was a courageous step to make my journal public. Writing about my kids and how good/bad I am as a mother demanded some fundamental changes inside me. People questioned my step, and I would always tell them that this book isn’t just for the parents but also for their kids! I call it a documentation for the new generation teaching them how the Indian families have evolved over the time.”

Anu shared with the audience the moment when she left her 8-month-old twins under her mother’s care to watch the Bollywood film ‘Chak De India.’

“When I returned, my MIL didn’t talk to me. Others labeled me as a selfish woman for whom watching Shahrukh was more important than breastfeeding the hungry babies.”

Anu’s diary is the story of every new mother who goes through diverse emotions (and traumas). It also tells us the truth about how the world wants her to forget that she is a human being before being a mother.

“I don’t call it selfishness. I needed my time to relax while taking care of not one but two little ones. I was sad that I was being judged for a decision that I took for my happiness.”

JWB asked Anu about her Monster-mom side and she revealed, “I don’t compromise with my happiness even today. Since I have to be at the JLF, my kids, back at home, haven’t been able to go to their school. My husband is too ill to do the chores. So, yeah that. Also, I steal their cookies.”

Ha-ha!

We also happened to ask Anu about a few parenting tips, like ‘how to tell the kids about sex?”

She answered, “Well, as far as I was concerned, Google was my Godfather!”

We’re sure, she makes one helluva mother!