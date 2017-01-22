JLF Day 4: Indian Journalist Teresa Rehman Calls Herself A ‘Survivor’ As A North Eastern

Indian journalist Teresa Rehman was in conversation with feminist Writer Urvashi Butalia earlier today discussing the discrimination North-Eastern people face all over India, and how, in spite of all the violence and division that’s happening, they manage to make a significant mark.

Butalia began the session by unveiling the attitude of media at large towards the people from the eastern states. She said, “The headlines always say ‘A girl from the NE was assaulted on the streets of Delhi.’ Why is there a need to specify her demography? She’s an Indian girl, that’s all one needs to read and know.”

Rehman added to her concern by sharing what she, as a native of the far east, faced while working in Delhi. This includes some hysterical reactions.

“I remember how this person uttered a ‘Wow’ in reply when I told him I am from Assam. I still don’t know how to interpret that Wow.”

She went on by tagging herself as a ‘survivor.’

“My struggle to sell my stories to some of the famous media houses was terrible. I would never get any response from them, and so, I had to begin writing for someone based in Kathmandu, Nepal. However, this failure made me a winner as I decided to create my own space merely by sitting in my living room ‘in North East’ and running The Thumb Print, an international news magazine based in Northeast India.”

The orators concluded the session by saying that it is about time all of us stop saying ‘that part of India’ and rather call it ‘our India.’

