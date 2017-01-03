Judy Gelles Is Now Seeing It All Through The Eyes Of Fourth Graders Around The World

You all must have heard the famous quote “the soul is healed by being with children”. But have you ever tried to peep into their hearts?

Or have you ever troubled yourself to know their fears? Most of us probably haven’t! But this woman had 3 questions for every child she interviewed. She was curious to see the world around through those tiny eyes. She is Judy Gelles.

Judy Gelles started a project in 2008 & has since then, traveled across 4 continents. Under this project, she has photographed and interviewed more than 300 students in the fourth grade. She interviewed each student for about 30 minutes. Gelles has asked every student the same 3 questions. “Who do you live with?” “What do you wish for?” and “What do you worry about?”

It is so touching to see how intensely these children are connected with their families, the society and the country they live in. They had unveiled their deeply buried fears which were never exposed. Judy Gelles has paved the way for all of us to know our younger generation better and to build a safe and healthy environment for them to dwell.

Here are some of their answers to the never-asked questions:

Nicaragua

USA

USA, Native American Public School

South Korea

South Africa

Italy

India

China

Photo source: HuffPost