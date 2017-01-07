JWB Checked On The Health Of Churu Gangrape Survivor At SMS Hospital Today

Every time I read about a rape case and the blame game that follows, it disturbs me. Also, what is even more painful is that most of the times we forget the pain of the victim due to political interference, money or powerful people influencing the legal proceedings.

The horrific incident that took place in Churu district near Jaipur, reeks of victim blaming.

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped and brutally injured by two men on December 24. It is alleged that the girl was abducted from her house in the night by these men on their bike and raped. She was then threatened by the accused to not reveal the incident to her parents.

When she spoke in retaliation, the men beat her and mowed her down with their bike. Having suffered severe injuries, the minor is being treated in SMS Hospital in Jaipur.

In our urge to help the girl, we have been in constant touch with the Superintendent of Police, Churu, Rahul Barhat and the Survivor’s father.

Praying for the 15-year-old, I was glad to hear that despite being in the I.C.U for few days, the girl has started showing signs of recovery since today. She has even started taking food and is responding, told her father to JWB.

Churu SP, Rahul Barhat assured us that the voice of the survivor will be heard. He further added, “Both the accused have been arrested. The matter is under investigation. Court proceedings are underway and charge sheet will be presented within one week. There have been several stories floating in the media, but let me tell you that since the girl is a minor, for obvious reasons, version of the victim will be considered as primary in the investigation.”

Hoping for the little girl’s speedy recovery, we wish she gets fine soon and receives her due justice.