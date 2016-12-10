Friday, December 23 2016, 05:13:17
Drishti Bodhraj Premprakashi

JWB Blogger

JWB Dishes On 18-Year-Old Chef, Vedant Bahri Who Wrote Cheat Recipes For Teens

I’m probably one of the biggest foodies you’ll ever meet. You could wake me up in the middle of the night for food, and I will not deny it. I swear pizza is like my secret love affair, and I am married to the gym. My apparent spouse won’t even let me have any cheat days!

What do I do?

Fear not, I have found us a savior named Vedant Bahri. Vedant is a young Chef, whose book ‘Cheat It All’ was published recently and is getting attention for all the right reasons. Vedant writes for us french-fry-loving youngsters who want to lose weight giving up the food that makes you want to binge. Vedant’s book is full of recipes that give a nutritious spin to the dish without it losing its taste. And as he soon leaves to study hospitality management at the acclaimed École Hôtelière de Lausanne in Switzerland, we can expect more surprises coming from him in near future.

Vedant spoke to us on Twitter. Here it is:

 

 

 

Silly, silly me.

 

 

BRR, my inferiority complex is kicking in.

 

 

 

 

 

 

CHEEEESSSEEECAKE ! [insert heart eye emojis]

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

This book is meant for me. I am meant for this book.

 

 

 

 

 

If you go to the gym, make sure you do at least 30 minutes of exercise, lol. Else, your trainer will judge you.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

I love going to places that serve their drinks in mason jars. They are so cute!

 

 

 

A bowl of Quinoa is the Qui to a healthy body. Lol, see what I did there?

 

 

 

Somebody, please, take me to McDonald’s!

 

 

My answer would probably be lucky charms, lol.

 

You have that advantage, but believe me, you’re gonna miss Indian food like crazy.

 

*Stomach growls intensively*

 

Main toh raste se jaa raha tha. Main toh bhel puri kha raha tha…

 

But, but, Kulfi falooooddddaaaa!!!

 

Peaches are just peachy! [more heart eye emojis]

 

This is literally how restaurants make us drool over fancy names to basic dishes, lol.

 

Chilli Paneer and Hakka Noodles, OMG.

 

Thank you, God, for bestowing upon me the power to handle my ramen noodles with chopsticks, heh.

 

Just hearing about Aglio Olio makes me so hungry!

By the end of the interview, I just wanted to have some food cooked by my mom. Never had my tummy growled so much!

Anyway, guys, Vedant’s book is available on Amazon and Flipkart! Check it out and ensure for yourself a guilt-free and delicious, healthy diet.

Until then,

Annyeong.

This interview was first published on August 6, 2016.

