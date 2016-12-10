JWB Dishes On 18-Year-Old Chef, Vedant Bahri Who Wrote Cheat Recipes For Teens

I’m probably one of the biggest foodies you’ll ever meet. You could wake me up in the middle of the night for food, and I will not deny it. I swear pizza is like my secret love affair, and I am married to the gym. My apparent spouse won’t even let me have any cheat days!

What do I do?

Fear not, I have found us a savior named Vedant Bahri. Vedant is a young Chef, whose book ‘Cheat It All’ was published recently and is getting attention for all the right reasons. Vedant writes for us french-fry-loving youngsters who want to lose weight giving up the food that makes you want to binge. Vedant’s book is full of recipes that give a nutritious spin to the dish without it losing its taste. And as he soon leaves to study hospitality management at the acclaimed École Hôtelière de Lausanne in Switzerland, we can expect more surprises coming from him in near future.

Vedant spoke to us on Twitter. Here it is:

Hey everyone! Today we’re interviewing @VedantBahri , a young chef who’s recipe book ‘Cheat It All’ Will Release soon! — JaipurWomenBlog.org (@womenofjaipur) August 4, 2016

@womenofjaipur hey.. I’m ready 😊. Although the book has already been released recently and is on Flipkart/ Amazon — Vedant Bahri (@VedantBahri) August 4, 2016

@womenofjaipur well, I just turned 18 a few months ago.. I started writing the book at 16 — Vedant Bahri (@VedantBahri) August 4, 2016

@VedantBahri Do you hear that guys? That is amazing! Anyway, let’s move on to the questions 😀 — JaipurWomenBlog.org (@womenofjaipur) August 4, 2016

@VedantBahri First one, why did you choose to gift your sister this recipe book? — JaipurWomenBlog.org (@womenofjaipur) August 4, 2016

@womenofjaipur So she can cook her own food rather than commanding me.. Haha. Cooking is an essential skill. She must learn it to survive — Vedant Bahri (@VedantBahri) August 4, 2016

@VedantBahri 😂😂 So what’s one recipe from your book that you specifically love? — JaipurWomenBlog.org (@womenofjaipur) August 4, 2016

@womenofjaipur being a cheesecake lover❤️.. Definitely the baked cheesecake made with Kwark cheese.. As good but much healthier!! — Vedant Bahri (@VedantBahri) August 4, 2016

@womenofjaipur Quark or Kwark is a lower fat European cheese, that is made by the Indian brand Flanders. It’s like a healthier cream cheese. — Vedant Bahri (@VedantBahri) August 4, 2016

@VedantBahri fancy! And it sounds delicious 😍 So you referred to junk food as comfort food. What’s your comfort food? — JaipurWomenBlog.org (@womenofjaipur) August 4, 2016

@womenofjaipur my comfort food is anything warm, light, homemade,delicious and in a large quantity. Spaghetti bolognese perhaps. — Vedant Bahri (@VedantBahri) August 4, 2016

@VedantBahri Why are teenagers your target audience? — JaipurWomenBlog.org (@womenofjaipur) August 4, 2016

@womenofjaipur not specifically teens- youngsters. 2 reasons.. It’s food that they eat the most-junk, burgers pizzas and western stuff. — Vedant Bahri (@VedantBahri) August 4, 2016

@womenofjaipur second, most don’t know how to cook. These recipes are healthier, quicker and super simple. Even a beginner can make easily — Vedant Bahri (@VedantBahri) August 4, 2016

@womenofjaipur junk is tasty but unhealth. Why not make them healthier and eat without guilt? This book is for anyone that enjoys good food. — Vedant Bahri (@VedantBahri) August 4, 2016

@VedantBahri well said! So what’s your definition of a balanced lifestyle ? — JaipurWomenBlog.org (@womenofjaipur) August 4, 2016

@womenofjaipur eating well (lack of chemicals, wholesome food).. Exercising for at least 20 minutes a day for the sake of your body. — Vedant Bahri (@VedantBahri) August 4, 2016

@womenofjaipur being mentally, physically and intellectually active! Eat less chemicals in your food and exercise a bit. — Vedant Bahri (@VedantBahri) August 4, 2016

@VedantBahri Can you name a few alternatives to some sinful ingredients? — JaipurWomenBlog.org (@womenofjaipur) August 4, 2016

@womenofjaipur sugar- erythritol/stevia. Milk/almond milk. Butter- coconut oil. To name a few — Vedant Bahri (@VedantBahri) August 4, 2016

@womenofjaipur I used sinful ingredients but in lesser amounts than regular recipes.healthy ingredients=average taste- for me,TASTE IS KING! — Vedant Bahri (@VedantBahri) August 4, 2016

@VedantBahri what is your take on crash dieting ? — JaipurWomenBlog.org (@womenofjaipur) August 4, 2016

@womenofjaipur great for temporary happiness. Health is a lifestyle- no shortcuts unfortunately. Gotta be consistent with everything — Vedant Bahri (@VedantBahri) August 4, 2016

@VedantBahri well said! What’s the most innovative recipe in your book? — JaipurWomenBlog.org (@womenofjaipur) August 4, 2016

@womenofjaipur Salad in jars! New concept in India. Also the celebrity interview section is quite innovative. — Vedant Bahri (@VedantBahri) August 4, 2016

@VedantBahri mason jars all the way! So what’s your favorite superfood? — JaipurWomenBlog.org (@womenofjaipur) August 4, 2016

@womenofjaipur amaranth and quinoa.. My fave grains. — Vedant Bahri (@VedantBahri) August 4, 2016

@VedantBahri and what’s your perfect cheat deal meal like? — JaipurWomenBlog.org (@womenofjaipur) August 4, 2016

@womenofjaipur big juicy burger, mashed Potato on the side. Cheesecake slice and then a late night serving of my favourite dessert- Ghewar! — Vedant Bahri (@VedantBahri) August 4, 2016

@womenofjaipur American food for sure.. I used to live on Mcds at the age of 14-15. Enjoy steaks, burgers etc a lot now — Vedant Bahri (@VedantBahri) August 4, 2016

@VedantBahri And what’s your favorite fitness quote ? 😝 — JaipurWomenBlog.org (@womenofjaipur) August 4, 2016

@womenofjaipur actually “think clean ,live clean ,sleep clean, workout like a beast”- as @TheJohnAbraham said- in his interview for my book! — Vedant Bahri (@VedantBahri) August 4, 2016

@VedantBahri preach! Now for something silly. What do unicorns eat? 😝 — JaipurWomenBlog.org (@womenofjaipur) August 4, 2016

@VedantBahri😂😂 good one. So what’s one Indian foor you’ll carry/ carried to Switzerland with you ? — JaipurWomenBlog.org (@womenofjaipur) August 4, 2016

@womenofjaipur with all the cheese and chocolate available, I don’t think i would miss anything Indian 😂 — Vedant Bahri (@VedantBahri) August 4, 2016

@VedantBahri😂😂😂 you never know. One Indian dish you’ll treat your friends to in Switzerland ? — JaipurWomenBlog.org (@womenofjaipur) August 4, 2016 @womenofjaipur definitely butter chicken.. The epitome Indian cuisine — Vedant Bahri (@VedantBahri) August 4, 2016

@VedantBahri *slurp noises* What’s one song that makes you hungry? — JaipurWomenBlog.org (@womenofjaipur) August 4, 2016

@VedantBahri khichdi or white rice pressure cooked with clarified butter and lentils? — JaipurWomenBlog.org (@womenofjaipur) August 4, 2016

@womenofjaipur hands.. Chopsticks can be tricky — Vedant Bahri (@VedantBahri) August 4, 2016

@VedantBahri😍😍😍 Thank you for your time and that hunger intensifying conversation! We wish you all the luck for your future — JaipurWomenBlog.org (@womenofjaipur) August 4, 2016 @womenofjaipur thank you very much. My pleasure 😊😊 — Vedant Bahri (@VedantBahri) August 4, 2016

Anyway, guys, Vedant’s book is available on Amazon and Flipkart! Check it out and ensure for yourself a guilt-free and delicious, healthy diet.

This interview was first published on August 6, 2016.