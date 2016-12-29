JWB Draws Fitness Inspiration For 2017 From These 9 Super Trainers

Is it only me or getting fit is one of your new year’s resolutions, too? I know everybody’s nodding their heads, LOL!

In 2016, JWB met so many yoginis, celebrity trainers, bodybuilders, etc., who taught us the real meaning and importance of health and fitness.

Here’s a list of nine fitness experts who can be your fitness inspiration for the New Year:

#1

A Certified Nike Trainer, Urmi Kothari Tells JWB All About Holistic Fitness

An MBA degree holder, Urmi Kothari, left her established marketing career and deserted herself from the hustle-bustle of the Mayanagri (Mumbai) and went to Kerala. Urmi realized her inner most desires and re-invented herself as a “Kinetic” fitness trainer. She founded her fitness center, Kinetic Living, to promote holistic fitness amongst people and is also a certified Nike Trainer.

You can read the entire conversation here.

#2

The Celeb Trainer, Namrata Purohit, Guided Lazy JWB Girl To Fitness

Namrata Purohit’s recognition is not limited to being a celebrity fitness trainer. Namrata is also the youngest trained Stott Pilates Instructor in the world, a national level squash player, an author, and the owner of ‘The Pilates and Altitude Training Studio‘ which is the first studio in the world to offer both the things together in one place. She has also authored the book, ‘The Lazy Girl’s Guide to Being Fit.’

Read the full interview here.

#3

Once Drugged & Wasted, Nilparna Sen Builds Her Muscles To Lead A Revolution

Once consumed in parties, alcohol, and substance abuse, Nilparna realized that she was leading towards a dark pit with no future and hope for good. And, then started a transformation, not just of the body, but of the mind and the soul.

Now, the 23-year-old Nilparna is a gym trainer and a bodybuilder who wants to “build a league of women who will represent strength sports at the highest level.”

You can read the complete story here.

#4

EXCLUSIVE: Miss World Fitness Physique Shweta Rathore Shares Her Inspiring Story

From being an engineer to becoming a one-of-a-kind physique athlete of India, Shweta Rathore’s journey is an inspiring tale of a girl’s dream and her unwavering dedication and hard work towards realizing it. Shweta Rathore is the first Indian female to win a medal at the World championship.

Read the full interview with JWB here.

#5

JWB Gets Fitness Inspiration From Their New MCM, Alii Muhammad

Alii has had an inspiring fitness journey and now he’s working on becoming a social influencer. At just 22 years of age, he’s already become a well-known name in the UAE as a model. Here’s something you should know about him. He’s the brand ambassador for the Louis Vuitton showroom at the Dubai Mall.

You can read the entire conversation here.

#6

Learning To Walk In 20s, Yoga Expert Eefa Shrof Narrates The Tale Of Her Rebirth

Eefa Shrof is a well-known Yoga instructor and fitness expert in Bollywood. Eefa has a super inspiring story that will make your lazy bums stand up and want to workout. Now an established fitness guru, Eefa was once left bedridden after an accident that had damaged both her legs.

Click here to read the entire interview with JWB.

#7

Curvy Yogini, Dolly, Is Reclaiming Public Space With Headstands & Body Positivity

If you begin to observe different sports shops or even your gym, you’ll only notice the same body type that is the ideal goal for everyone who wishes to achieve a ‘fit’ body. Yogini Dolly Singh is getting out there to change that. The parks of Mumbai are Dolly’s fitness center. Her morning routine involves a yoga mat, her laptop, and fresh air. The Curvy Yoga Girl isn’t shy and aims to promote visibility of other body types, too.

Read the full interview here.

#8

JWB Runs Into Natasha Noel – The Yogini Who Poses On The Streets

Natasha Noel from Mumbai is a self-taught Yogini. She has also been covered by ELLE magazine.

You can read the full story here.

#9

Neela Singh “Works Out” Her Way From An Incurable Illness To Become A Fitness Trainer

Neela Singh, who’s now, a popular name in the fitness industry and who won Miss Physique 2014, in spite of having suffered from this severe auto-immune condition, is an inspiration for all the people ready to give up on their lives due to any kind of illness or disease.

Read the full interview with JWB here.